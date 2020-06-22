PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Phivolcs keeping close watch on Kanlaon Volcano in Negros
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists are monitoring closely the situation at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros island after a series of earthquakes jolted the area.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 81 earthquakes have been recorded on the volcano's western flanks from 4:03 p.m. on Sunday to 2 a.m. on Monday.

The largest event was registered at magnitude 4.7 at 1:15 a.m. It was felt at Intensity V (strong) in La Carlota City in Negros Occidental.

Phivolcs said it is “keeping close watch of the condition of the volcano and shall inform all concerned immediately should there be any further developments.”

Last March 11, state volcanologists raised the status of Kanlaon to Alert Level 1, which signifies “abnormal” condition as the volcano entered a period of unrest.

People are warned against entry into Kanlaon’s four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven eruptions.

Kanlaon, which straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is one of the active volcanoes in the country.

KANLAON VOLCANO PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMO­LOGY (PHIVOLCS)
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara: Pa is hard to love
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
For presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, President Duterte is “hard to love” when it comes to...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases now at 30,052 with 653 new cases — DOH
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
The COVID-19 tally in the Philippines is now at 30,052 after the Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 653 more cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers want review of disability benefits law amid 'fake PWD' allegations
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
“We don't focus on the discount. What happens once you get the card is that you are identified as part of the sector....
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Assist repatriation of 282 dead OFWs in Saudi
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has ordered agencies to assist the families of 282 overseas Filipino workers who died in Saudi Arabia...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo calls for physical classes in COVID-free areas
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday urged the Department of Education to study the proposal to conduct face-to-face classes...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
DOST to test telepsychiatry on OFWs
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology has provided funds for a research and development effort started by Davao City’s...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
‘Expedite hotel accreditation’
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino has called on government agencies to expedite the accreditation process for local hotels to help jumpstart...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Vice President backs probe on DOH, DBM response on COVID
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday backed the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to look into alleged irregularities...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
‘Step up efforts to help MSMEs go online’
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry should step up its efforts to provide assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Opposition lawmakers won’t give anti-terror bill benefit of doubt
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
An independent opposition lawmaker refuted calls by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano for critics to give the Congress-approved...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with