Phivolcs keeping close watch on Kanlaon Volcano in Negros

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists are monitoring closely the situation at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros island after a series of earthquakes jolted the area.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 81 earthquakes have been recorded on the volcano's western flanks from 4:03 p.m. on Sunday to 2 a.m. on Monday.

The largest event was registered at magnitude 4.7 at 1:15 a.m. It was felt at Intensity V (strong) in La Carlota City in Negros Occidental.

Phivolcs said it is “keeping close watch of the condition of the volcano and shall inform all concerned immediately should there be any further developments.”

Last March 11, state volcanologists raised the status of Kanlaon to Alert Level 1, which signifies “abnormal” condition as the volcano entered a period of unrest.

People are warned against entry into Kanlaon’s four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven eruptions.

Kanlaon, which straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is one of the active volcanoes in the country.