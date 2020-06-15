DepEd to use 'drop box enrolment’ to minimize COVID-19 risk

MANILA, Philippines — Parents may enrol their children through drop boxes set up in schools or barangay halls starting June 16, the Department of Education said Monday.

“We will continue to remote enrolment while we will open the drop box system of enrolement, which will be ready starting tomorrow,” the DepEd said in a statement.

These drop boxes, available in barangay halls or schools, will be set up only for picking up and dropping off the Learners Enrolment Survey Form. LESF is a tool used to register students for the school year and gather information on household capacity to facilitate the administration of different learning modes.

“Drop box kiosks will only cater to those parents who do not have access to remote means (text, call, online and social media) to communicate with their schools but wish to enrol their child,” DepEd said, adding only one adult from a household with quarantine pass will be allowed to go to these kiosks.

It also said that parents and guardians who need assistance must ask their barangay officials about the transaction and must be familiar with the advisory of the school or barangay on designated pick up and submission points.

“To ensure that minimum health standards are met, markings and signage will be in place to ensure proper social distancing while teachers and personnel stationed at the enrolment kiosks will be provided with face masks and disinfectants during the course of the enrolment process,” the agency said.

Last week, DepEd announced that face-to-face classes will be postponed until a new vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available. The agency will implement distance learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio or television once classes open on August 24.

Some 10.6 million learners have enrolled in public and private schools across the country as of Monday.