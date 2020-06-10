PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This undated photo shows opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Pangilinan: Vagueness in anti-terrorism bill make it open to abuse
(Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vague provisions in the looming new anti-terrorism law leave it prone to abuse, minority Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said Wednesday.

In an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel, Pangilinan said: “Given the authoritarian bent of the current administration... when these excesses are happening, who is to be confident that this law will not be abused or used to go after critics?”

Pangilinan is one of the two — the other, Sen. Risa Hontiveros — who voted no when Senate deliberated on the anti-terrorism bill  in February.

The lawmaker cited the case of Sen. Leila De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte who has been detained since 2017 on drug-related charges, and ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who butted heads with the president on the latter’s drug war.

Pangilinan continued in Filipino: “The 6,000 [deaths in] police encounters in drug war, they were said to have fought arrest. Then one who may be detained for 24 days under the anti-terrorism bill, they may also be accused of fighting back that’s why they would be killed.”

“That is what we are afraid of,” he added.

Lawyers have pointed out that the prolonged detention of a suspected terrorist of up to 24 days is against the Constitution.

Article VII Section 18 of the Constitution provides that even when the writ of habeas corpus is suspended or when martial law is declared, “any person thus arrested or detained shall be judicially charged within three days, otherwise he shall be released.”

The looming Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 seeks to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007, the law in place meant to address terrorism in the country.

But Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana stated on May 30 that "the Human Security Act of 2007 is no longer responsive to the evolving nature of the threats we face, hence the need for a new law."

Pangilinan however said that the government may look into different approaches into addressing terrorism, which the lawmaker said is “bread by poverty, lack of opportunity.”

READ: Actually, the government acknowledges poverty and injustice fuel conflict

The Department of Justice is conducting a review of the constitutionality of the enrolled anti-terrorism bill that reached the desk of Duterte on Tuesday morning.

Duterte has three options: He signs the bill, which he marked as urgent, into law, veto it, or not act on it and it will lapse into law in 30 days.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines previously said they will raise the constitutional infirmities of the proposed bill should it become a law.  — Kristine Joy Patag

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL KIKO PANGILINAN
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 9, 2020 - 2:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas 

June 9, 2020 - 2:14pm

The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.

This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.

 

June 9, 2020 - 12:40pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

June 8, 2020 - 6:38pm

UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."

"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.

The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."

"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."

June 8, 2020 - 2:46pm

Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.

"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.

(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)

June 7, 2020 - 9:05pm

The University of Santo Tomas says it opposes the looming enactment of the anti-terrorism bill, saying it fears "that people's basic civil rights as enshrined in the Constitution will be rendered inconsequential when this becomes law."

In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed legislation is “ill-timed” at a time when people are already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

