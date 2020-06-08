COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo shows the office of the Bureau of Immigration.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
Immigration main office in Intramuros closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration’s main office in Intramuros, Manila had been ordered closed on Monday as it disinfects its premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have decided to temporarily close our main office to protect not only our employees but that of the transacting public as well against this deadly virus,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

All offices in the main building will be disinfected and sanitized by its general services system, BI said.

Immigration acting spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus in the rapid antibody test conducted at the main office last week.

A confirmatory swab test was also conducted. “The test result showing he has the virus came out last Saturday,” Mabulac said.

The employee’s officemates were directed to “undergo mandatory tests to determine if they, too, have acquired the virus,” he added.

Mabulac told Philstar.com in a phone call that the bureau will finish its disinfection and would resume operations after.

While he has yet to give a date when operations at the main office will be back, Mabulac said it will likely be finished in two to three days. BI will issue another statement on when it can resume operations, he added.

Other BI satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila will continue operations, the bureau said.

Appointments at the main office deferred

Morente told those who have secured appointments through the bureau’s online system to defer their transaction.

“We assure the public that our main office will be back in business as soon as we have finished disinfecting our building,” the immigration commissioner said. Those whose appointments were affected will be notified of their new schedule.

Morente also urged the public to visit its website for other advisories.

Last week, BI launched an online appointment system for clients at its main office as part of its new protocols to practice social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Only those with appointment code will be served at the specified date and time, Morente earlier said.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin: Bicycle registration a ‘racket’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The mandatory registration of bicycles is a “racket” of officials interested in making money, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace firm on public transport ban
11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday stood firm on its decision to continue banning certain modes of public transportation as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
Muslim Filipinos at most risk from anti-terrorism bill 'overreach, abuse'
By Jonathan de Santos | 19 hours ago
"Overall, this is a problematic omission [because] it is the Muslim communities that have been hurt the most by terrorism...
Headlines
fbfb
Top ABS-CBN shows returning on new channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN will be bringing back its popular programs, which stopped airing due to the closure of the network...
Headlines
fbfb
Justices to honor Bar topnotchers
11 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and Senior Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe will be the guests of honor and speakers in an online...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Share a spare bike campaign launched
11 hours ago
To provide transportation for more workers, a labor group has launched the “share a spare bike” campaign.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Oil prices up, power down
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Another hefty fuel price hike will greet motorists this week while power rates will likely go down, according to industry...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Robredo slams passage of ‘dangerous’ measure
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday continued to criticize the passage of the “dangerous” anti-terrorism bill...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Last month warmest May on record — WMO
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations’ weather agency, has confirmed that last month was the warmest...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
PCSO rolls back lotto ticket price
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will roll back the price of its lotto ticket from P24 to P20 once the PCSO resumes...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with