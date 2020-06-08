Immigration main office in Intramuros closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration’s main office in Intramuros, Manila had been ordered closed on Monday as it disinfects its premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have decided to temporarily close our main office to protect not only our employees but that of the transacting public as well against this deadly virus,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

All offices in the main building will be disinfected and sanitized by its general services system, BI said.

Immigration acting spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus in the rapid antibody test conducted at the main office last week.

A confirmatory swab test was also conducted. “The test result showing he has the virus came out last Saturday,” Mabulac said.

The employee’s officemates were directed to “undergo mandatory tests to determine if they, too, have acquired the virus,” he added.

Mabulac told Philstar.com in a phone call that the bureau will finish its disinfection and would resume operations after.

While he has yet to give a date when operations at the main office will be back, Mabulac said it will likely be finished in two to three days. BI will issue another statement on when it can resume operations, he added.

Other BI satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila will continue operations, the bureau said.

Appointments at the main office deferred

Morente told those who have secured appointments through the bureau’s online system to defer their transaction.

“We assure the public that our main office will be back in business as soon as we have finished disinfecting our building,” the immigration commissioner said. Those whose appointments were affected will be notified of their new schedule.

Morente also urged the public to visit its website for other advisories.

Last week, BI launched an online appointment system for clients at its main office as part of its new protocols to practice social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Only those with appointment code will be served at the specified date and time, Morente earlier said.