COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows resigned DICT Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Duterte accepts resignation of DICT's Rio
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — After four months, President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. 

"The Palace thanks Usec. Rio for his invaluable services to the nation and we wish him well in all his future endeavors," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement released Friday.

 

 

The undersecretary tendered his resignation in a letter dated January 30. In February, Rio raised concerns over an anomalous P300 million in confidential funds disbursed by the DICT.

However, Rio and DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan later said in a joint statement that the issue over the confidential funds was settled. They further clarified that the confidential expense was only used for the lawful monitoring and surveillance of systems and network infrastructure. 

Rio led the effort to establish a third major communications player in the country. He was a former Army general who headed the Armed Forces of the Philippines' communications, electronic and information systems until the 2000. He also served as the chief of the National Telecommunications Commission until 2002.

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY DICT DUTERTE ELISEO RIO JR.
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 22, 2020 - 9:15am

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Office of the President has not received resignation letters from Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello.

President Rodrigo Duterte will fire Aguirre this week, according to sources, as the chief executive was unhappy with the dismissal of raps against alleged drug lords.

May 22, 2020 - 9:15am

Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima has been relieved from his post effective immediately.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirms this development, citing loss of trust and confidence.

May 22, 2020 - 8:51am

President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of DICT Undersecretary Eliseo Rio.

According to a report from News5, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed this but did not provide any further details. 

 

 

April 18, 2020 - 3:04pm

The Palace extends gratitude to former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia for his valuable contribution to the Philippine economy.

"Sec. Pernia formed part of the President's Economic Team which steered the country's strongest economic growth since the mid -1970s," says presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

"We expect Acting NEDA Director-General Karl Kendrick Chua who is set to assume office next week to continue the economic momentum set by his predecessor, who is also a former colleague in the UP School of Economics; and work in close coordination with the other members of PRRD's economic managers, to prepare the Philippines for a new normal and mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he adds.

April 17, 2020 - 3:29pm

Ernesto Pernia, Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning and Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority, resigns from his post.

Pernia cites "personal reasons" and "differences in development philosophy" with some of his fellow Cabinet members upon stepping down.

"I would like to thank the president for appointing me to the position. It has been an honor and privilehe to have served the country under his administration for the past nearly four years," Pernia says in a statement.

October 15, 2019 - 4:09pm

Pedro Aquino, chief of the Philippine National Oil Company, is resigning upon orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, a report says.

The PNOC is a government controlled and owned oil exploration company.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI files more complaints vs internet personality 'Francis Leo Marcos'
16 hours ago
(Update 1, 6:57 p.m.) Francis Leo Marcos, whose real name is Norman Mangusin, is facing additional complaints on violation...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Politics doomed ABS-CBN provisional franchise’
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
What prompted House members to drop a proposal to grant provisional franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN while Congress deliberates...
Headlines
fbfb
500 OFWs test positive for COVID; 14,669 cleared
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
More than 500 overseas Filipino workers have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 while 14,669 have been cleared of...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace refutes Duque on 2nd wave; DOH backtracks
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Rebuffed by Malacañang, the Department of Health has apologized and backtracked on a declaration made by its chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Imee Marcos claims Dominguez critique of 'Masagana 99' means 'giving up on farmers'
20 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos on Thursday attempted to sell anew the supposed success of the "Masagana 99" agriculture program and slammed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
OCD deputy administrator sacked over 'loss of trust and confidence'
54 minutes ago
(Update 1, 10:26 a.m.) In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Purisima, who holds the rank of assistant...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SWS: Number of hungry Filipino families nearly doubles due to COVID-19 blow
1 hour ago
The poll of 4,010 working-age Filipinos showed that 16.7%—which translates to around 4.2 million nationwide—experienced...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
1,152 quarantine violators arrested
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Up to 1,152 people were apprehended by police for breaching quarantine protocols, after President Duterte defended Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Barangays to continue assisting in cash aid
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Even if President Duterte has tapped soldiers and police for fund distribution, barangay or village officials would still...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
PhilHealth: Lower COVID package rate out next week
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Amid allegations of overpriced coronavirus disease 2019 test kits, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will come out with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with