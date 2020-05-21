DOLE allows employers to defer holiday pay for Eid'l Fitr

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday said that employers may opt to defer holiday pay for this year's observation of Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Malacañang had previously declared next Monday, May 25, as a regular holiday in line with the observance of Eid'l Fitr.

"[T]he entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures," read Proclamation 944.

Nonetheless, the labor department said that "employers are allowed to defer payment of the holiday pay...until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place," according to Labor Advisory 20 dated Wednesday.

Meanwhile, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the lockdown are exempted from providing holiday pay.

DOLE previously issued similar holiday pay deferral and exemption advisories on regular holidays falling under the COVID-19 crisis, including Labor Day.

The payment rules for May 25 are as follows.

Regular holiday rate for no work:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 100%]

Regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]

Regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

(Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Rest day and regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

[(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%] + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)]

Rest day and regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours: