MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared May 25 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



The declaration is contained in Proclamation No. 944 signed Tuesday by President Rodrigo Duterte.



"The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures," the proclamation read.



"In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid'l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Monday, 25 May 2020, a regular holiday throughout the country," it added.



Eid'l Fitr or "festival of breaking the fast," is celebrated by the Muslim world for three days after the end of the month of fasting.



There are more than ten million Muslims in the Philippines.