Worker presses his forehead as he is seen at a road reblocking activity in Caloocan on Apr. 30, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOLE: Employers may defer Labor Day holiday pay
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday said that employers are allowed to indefinitely defer payment of holiday pay tomorrow on Labor Day due to the local coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Employers may postpone the holiday wage "until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place," according to Labor Advisory 15 dated Thursday.

Meanwhile, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the lockdown are exempted from providing holiday pay.

The payment rules for May 1 are as follows.

Regular holiday rate for no work:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 100%]

Regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]

Regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

  • (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked)

Rest day and regular holiday rate for the first eight hours:

  • [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%]  + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)]

Rest day and regular holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:

  • (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)

