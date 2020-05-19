COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas also said tropical depression Ambo (international name Vongfong), which weakened into a low-pressure area on Sunday, was no longer affecting the country.
STAR/File
Expect more thunderstorms – PAGASA
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - May 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should brace for frequent thunderstorms in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday. 

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the low-pressure area was estimated at 155 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes. 

Rojas said no weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next three to five days. 

“Because we no longer have a cyclone inside the country, warm and humid weather will prevail in the whole country in the next three days,” he said. “The occurrence of thunderstorms will be more frequent.” 

Rojas, however, clarified the dry season has not yet ended. 

He advised the public to drink plenty of water; avoid drinking tea, coffee or soft drinks, and limit physical activities from noon to early afternoon to avoid heat stress. 

Those who plan to go out of their houses are advised to wear light-colored clothing and to use umbrella or wear a cap. 

In Metro Manila, the maximum temperature is forecast to hit 35 degrees Celsius this week. 

The rainy season in the country usually starts between the second half of May and first half of June. 

PAGASA’s criteria in declaring the onset of the rainy season include the prevalence of the southwest monsoon and rainfall of 25 millimeters in at least five out of eight of its stations for five consecutive days. 

