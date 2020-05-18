COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A security guard (L) takes the temperature of a shopper (C) at the entrance of a shopping mall as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Manila on May 16, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Palace: COVID-19 cases may surge if shoppers continue to 'defy rules'
(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang warned Monday cases of novel coronavirus in the country might surge after scores of people went to shopping malls in apparent violation of safety protocols as the national government began relaxing confinement measures.

The country’s health system and resources could be overstretched if the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines worsens after a two-month lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Under government guidelines for malls in areas under General Community Quarantine—no guidelines were issued for Modified Enhanced Quarantine areas—foot traffic will be monitored and safe distancing will be enforced by limiting the number of people inside the establishment to a density of not more than one person per two square meters.

Malls in GCQ areas must also observe the following safety guidelines:

  • Open entrances will also be reduced and only one companion for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities will be allowed.
  • Malls will also be required to ensure one-meter social distancing and to assign personnel in high density areas.  
  • The use of escalators and elevators will be governed by social distancing measures.
  • Mall administrators should ensure that people will stand on every other step if escalators and elevator access will be limited to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. The total passengers of the elevator should only be half of the original standard capacity.
  • Seats available for waiting should be marked or reduced and a one-way flow should be created to decongest queues and facilitate movement.
  • Police visibility will also be increased  

READ: Task force sets guidelines for malls and offices in GCQ areas

“If many of us continue to defy rules, more people will contract COVID-19. We’ll be like other countries that saw surge in cases after restrictions were relaxed and people no longer followed health standards,” Roque said in Filipino.

The Philippines recorded 12,513 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Of that number, 2,635 patients have recovered, while 824 have died.

Roque stressed that if the case doubling time shortens to two days, the country will run out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in a week or two.

“You will stay on the streets because we will have run out of hospital beds,” Roque also said.

He said that if COVID-19 infections balloon, the government will have to impose strict lockdown rules.

According to the Department of Health, the country has 13,457 hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 cases, 4,964 of which are occupied. There are also 40,497 beds in community-managed facilities across the archipelago and 1,348 beds in mega quarantine facilities.

When asked if easing confinement measures was a mistake, Roque responded that there is a need to revitalize the economy paralyzed by the pandemic.

"We need to make a living that's why the economy is being opened up. That wasn't so people would go malling," he said. 

He also warned that malls that do not enforce physical distancing and other health protocols will face closure. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
9 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-positive OFWs flee quarantine – PCG
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
An unknown number of overseas Filipino workers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, have escaped from...
Headlines
fbfb
All returning workers need COVID screening
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
All workers who are physically returning to their workplaces today must undergo screening for coronavirus disease 2019, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishop seeks bigger quota for churches
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
While the holding of religious gatherings has been allowed by the government in modified enhanced community quarantine and...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel to probe ABS-CBN violations
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A key leader of the House of Representatives served notice to the Lopez-owned ABS-CBN that the chamber will still look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Uson: 'Fake news' post under NBI probe an 'honest mistake'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
"It was a mistake. The photo was an honest mistake," OWWA Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson said.
Headlines
fbfb
40 minutes ago
Philippines logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,718
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 40 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 315,023 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC: More than 18,000 detainees released since March 17
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
18,355 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were released from March 17 to May 15.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
PNP chief Archie Gamboa confirmed that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas would retain his current post owing to his work in police...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Criminal raps filed vs 23 barangay execs over anomalies in cash aid distribution
4 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the anomalies involve “splitting, falsification of the masterlist, getting...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with