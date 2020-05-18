Cavite malls temporarily closed after failing to ensure physical distancing

MANILA, Philippines — All shopping malls in Cavite are temporarily closed again only two days after commercial centers in the province reopened from a two-month lockdown.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla made the order Monday after cases of COVID-19 spiked in the province as confinement measures were eased. Cavite, which lies south of Metro Manila, was placed under enhanced community quarantine since mid-March then shifted to the looser general community quarantine last Saturday.

Remulla said that even groceries and pharmacies inside these shopping centers will be closed until rules are in place to ensure physical distancing of shoppers.

“Wala po nakitang pinasusunod na patakaran ukol sa social distancing. Kung akala ng lahat ay kung pati sa mall ay [Philippine National Police] pa rin ay para na rin ninyo sinabi na kalimutan na ang ibang trabaho at sitahin na lang ang mga nasa mall,” he said on Facebook.

Some residents used their employee IDs and their quarantine passes so they could stroll around malls and ate at restaurants even though food-related businesses are only limited to take-out and delivery services, the governor added.

Remulla stressed that even though less stringent confinement measures are now in place in the province, the outbreak is still ongoing. COVID-19 cases in Cavite rose to 275 on Sunday from 239 on Wednesday, he said.

“Pasensya na kayo, inabuso ang sistema at kailangan higpitan. Magbubukas din naman pag napakita ang plano ng operators ukol sa social distancing,” he said.

(I'm sorry but the system has been abused and we need to enforce stricter rules. We will open once operators present a plan on how they will implement social distancing.)

The quarantine enforcement arm of the government’s COVID-19 task force warned that malls that do not enforce physical distancing measures will face closure.

“As per instruction of [Interior Secretary Eduardo Año], we will not only facilitate the closure of these malls but will also initiate the filing of appropriate charges against the management,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said Sunday.

The Philippines reported 12,513 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of the number, 2,635 have recovered, while 824 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico