Guevarra, Roque at odds on Duterte's power over shutdown order on ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque are at odds on whether the president can overturn the National Telecommunications Commission cease and desist order against ABS-CBN.
In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Guevarra said President Rodrigo Duterte as chief executive can “modify, amend, recall, revoke any order or decision” rendered by its subordinates.
The NTC is a quasi-judicial body under the Department of Information and Communications Technology.
In an interview with ANC, Roque however said that president cannot reverse the NTC order since DICT, an agency part of the executive branch, cannot dictate over NTC, a quasi-judicial body.
If the DICT or the president would dictate over the regulatory body, it “would be a form of graft and a violation of code of ethics,” Roque added.
The presidential spokesperson added: “If he could, the president could already have intervened with the issue.”
But it may be “useless” to discuss Duterte’s powers as chief executive over ABS-CBN’s shutdown, Guevarra pointed out, because the president “said that he will not interfere with orders of the NTC.”
Guevarra: NTC order under regulatory powers
Guevarra in a text message to reporters explained that the NTC’s order was carried under its regulatory powers.
“When I say that the president as chief executive has control over all agencies under the executive department, I am saying that as a general proposition but do not mean that NTC decisions are appealable to the Office of the President,” he explained.
He earlier said that the network may subject the order to a judicial review before the regional trial courts or the Court of Appeals.
There is no word yet on where the ABS-CBN will appeal their case.
Roque: Duterte is ‘neutral’
ABS-CBN has, for years, been at the bitter end of Duterte’s tongue lashing for its supposedly biased coverage against the government and “swindling” him for not airing his campaign material. He told the network in a speech December 2019 that he would block the renewal of its franchise and that ABS-CBN may be better off it would sold off.
But it appears it may be water under the bridge now because Duterte had accepted ABS-CBN’s apology months back, Roque stressed in the same TV interview.
Roque said he spoke with Duterte on Tuesday night and the president “is really neutral.”
The president also wanted his allies to know that “he will not hold it against them and he will not endear him either way.”
“Do not think that he is engaging in doublespeak. He really is neutral, vote as you please,” he said.
There are at least 11 proposed measures stuck at the legislative mill of the House of Representatives where franchise bills emanate.
After the NTC order was issued, the House legislative franchise committee said it would summon the Commission's officials.
RELATED VIDEO:
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
Solicitor General Jose Calida says the National Telecommunications Commission should not be blamed for the shutdown of ABS-CBN.
Calida, who earlier lodged a quo warranto case that sought to nullify ABS-CBN's franchise, says the bill renewing the network's franchise has been pending before Congress since 2016.
"The question we should be asking is, why hasn't Congress acted on it? Who is at fault here?" Calida says in a statement.
The Makati Business Club says the shutdown of the broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp is a "blow to press freedom".
"It is also a setback at a time when the country needs to be united against the pandemic. Now more than ever, everyone should be working together on the singular goal of helping each other through this crisis," the business group says.
President Rodrigo Duterte is calling on his allies in the House of Representatives to vote as they please, according to their conscience on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
In an interview with ANC's "Headstart", Roque insists that the president is neutral on the matter.
"Duterte has said I should thank ABS-CBN for the help it has extended. I was even instructed to enumerate all the things ABS-CBN has done in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic," Roque says.
It has gone black. ABS-CBN's main television channel goes off-air hours after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the broadcast network.
News show TV Patrol was the last show before the channel transitioned into a white background with the words, "Hanggang sa muli, Kapamilya."
The network's radio stations, as well as cable news channel ANC, are still broadcasting, while its digital platforms continue to release content.
Labor group Defend Jobs Philippines says the National Telecommunications Commission's cease and desist order "is a clear betrayal to the station’s more than 11,000 workers and their families."
"The NTC and the national government are moving like thieves in the night while the station, its workers and the public are busy in facing the pandemic," says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson, in a press statement.
