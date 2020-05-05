COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This April 14, 2020 photo shows residents of Parola compound in Tondo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Police record over 1,200 crimes vs women, children during virus lockdown
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1,200 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to the police since the start of the enhanced community quarantine, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In his latest report to Congress, the chief executive said the Philippines National Police logged 763 cases of crimes against women and 521 crimes against children while Luzon and the rest of the country are under quarantine.

Worries about domestic abuse have spread across the globe as governments force residents to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The national government initially placed the main island of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine on March 17 and later prolonged it until April 30. Local governments outside of Luzon also imposed their own lockdowns.

Metro Manila, the province of Cebu and other high-risk areas will remain under strict community quarantine, until May 15 at the earliest.

“The PNP Women and Children Protection Desks are working closely with LGUs to ensure that the rights and welfare of women and children are protected during the ECQ,” Duterte said.

The Commission of Human Rights earlier called on the government to ensure that victims of abuses have access to legal assistance, to provide shelters and financial aid for those who want to leave their houses, and to give medical and psychological care through helpline services.

“Under [the] coronavirus regime, leaving violent relations is far more difficult and dangerous. The disease already poses a particularly grave challenge and women and children do not deserve to suffer further, not especially in their homes,” Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said in April.

CHR also launched an online platform where people can report incidents of gender-based violence.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite Panelo's claims, COVID-19 not the 'invasion' to justify martial law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Justice Secretary Guevarra said that "invasion" and "rebellion" refer to "armed actions by human beings, not by non-living...
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
23 hours ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes ‘rolling’ opening of classes
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education is considering a “rolling” opening of classes for colleges and universities...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Palace: Government may stop SAP in GCQ areas
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Residents in areas under the more lenient general community quarantine may no longer receive the second tranche of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Duterte urges LGUs to allow repatriated OFWs to come home
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte urged local government units to allow repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers enter their localities...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DepEd: Classes to open on August 24
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Updated) Education Secretary Leonor Briones said school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24, either through physical...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
At least 100 inmates for parole, clemency to be processed weekly — DOJ
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Department of Justice will process at least 100 applications on relaxed guidelines for parole and executive clemency weekly,...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte asks DOJ to study whether Pinoy health workers can be prevented from migrating
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants the justice department to study whether Filipino health workers can be prevented from...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Philippines targets to accredit 58 additional COVID-19 testing labs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with