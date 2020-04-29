COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo was taken on Sarah Marie Gemanil-La Madrid's law graduation on June 21, 2018 — thirteen days post partum.
Contributed photo
Mom who juggled parenthood, work, and review hurdles Bar
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 7:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — 2019 Bar passer Sarah Marie Gemanil-La Madrid did not make it to the Roll of Attorneys in her first try. She was then juggling being a mom to her first child, a law student reviewing and a newly designated local court worker.

There was little difference when she reviewed for the 2019 Bar exams: La Madrid was still juggling three things at once, but she was determined to finally be called an "attorney," a dream that once eluded her.

She admitted that she was not ready when she took the 2018 Bar exams. “I gave birth in June 2018, then I was appointed to a new work and needed to report by October,” she told Philstar.com in an online exchange.

This was barely a month before the Bar exams.

She had just transferred from working at the Department of Tourism to the Malabon Regional Trial Court as a legal researcher so she can be closer to her baby and her field of work.

“It was so difficult. There were days when I had to choose whether to be a mom, a student or an employee. Of course, being a mother always comes first,” she shared.

“During break time at work, instead of reading books, I would pump milk because I was—and still am—breastfeeding. During review on weekends, it’s the same scenario,” she added.

But her young son inspired her to push harder.

“I said to myself when I failed in 2019 that it would be sad that my baby and I would spend more time apart because I will again be reviewing,” she said.

“So this time, I said to myself that this is really the last so I can take care of him and I can provide a better future for him, if God will allow,” La Madrid added.

La Madrid obtained her law degree from Arellano University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from University of the Philippines Diliman.

‘Cheeseburger!’

And God willing, La Madrid made her dream come true.

She is one of the 2,103 lawyers the Philippines will soon welcome.

RELATED: FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results

For the release of the 2019 Bar exams results, the SC dispensed with the traditional posting of passers list in its compound in Manila due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Bar chair, told lawyer-hopefuls to stay at home and refer to the SC website for the list of successful takers.

La Madrid said she was at home with her family when she found out she passed the Bar exams.

“My judge sent me a message, ‘cheeseburger!’” egging her to celebrate.

“I could not believe it, I do not want to believe it until I saw it with my own eyes, my name on the list,” she said.

But the list of Bar passers uploaded on the SC website took too long to download, so her boss had to send her a screenshot.

“There it was #986.”

“After some hours, we jumped and jumped because we were so happy that finally, I got the dot to the ATTY,” La Madrid said.

‘Serve the people’

La Madrid said when she was first carving her path to becoming a lawyer, she wanted to serve in the corporate world.

But her stint at the Malabon RTC stirred her to another direction.

“I plan to continue working for the Judiciary. In any capacity that I can,” she said.

La Madrid said she will try litigation and become a defense attorney or a prosecutor.”

“I thought I wanted to give back, being a ‘Iskolar ng Bayan’ in college,” she added.

2019 BAR EXAMS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
Police presence has been commonplace since the onset of the enhanced community quarantine, sparking doubts on a militaristic...
Headlines
fbfb
Live updates: 2019 Bar exam results
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court will release on Wednesday, April 29, the results of the 2019 Bar exams.
Headlines
fbfb
2,103 pass 2019 Bar
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:04 p.m.) Lawyer-hopefuls turned to the SC website for the announcement of successful Bar takers.
Headlines
fbfb
'Others' top Bar together: UST-Legazpi produces two topnotchers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
"There is a thinking that those from provinces would not be able to make it. We’ve been telling them that we can do...
Headlines
fbfb
UST-Legazpi graduate tops 2019 Bar exams
7 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that Mae Diane Azores obtained the highest score of 91.049%.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Boy who once dreamed to become a priest, now a Bar topnotcher
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
 2019 Bar exam eighth placer Anton Luis Avila, 29, dreamed of becoming a "man of the cloth" when...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'It's all about timing': Law grad who flunked previous exam shines in 2019 Bar
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
It’s all about timing, Bandiola shared.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
2020 Bar exams pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“It shall definitely be held sometime in 2021."
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CPAs account for 4 of 2019 Bar's top 10
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 4:28 p.m.) The first, third, sixth, and tenth spots in the 2019 exam results were all claimed by successful CPA...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
OFWs launch online campaign to fund test kits back home
5 hours ago
Experts have agree that early screening would make all the difference in helping to quell the spread of the new pathogen...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with