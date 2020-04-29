FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 12:30 p.m.) — The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.

Out of the 7,685 law graduates who finished the 2019 bar exams, 2,103 passed. The 2019 bar exams posted a passing rate of 27.36%.

Mae Diane Azores from University of Santo Tomas-Legaspi topped the Bar exams with a score of 91.049%

Due to COVID-19 physical distancing measures, Bar hopefuls did not flock to the Supreme Court to check the list of passers displayed inside the compound. The SC previously told them to "stay in their respective homes" as the results would be released online

Here's a list of the top 10 passers:

AZORES, Mae Diane M. (University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi) 91.0490% PARAHIMAN, Princess Fatima T. (Universty of the East) 89.5230% BARANDA, Myra M. (University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi) 88.8250% BANDIOLA, Dawna Fya O. (San Beda College-Alabang) 88.3360% FABELLO, Jocelyn B. (Palawan State University) 88.2630% MANUEL, Kenneth Glenn L. (University of Santo Tomas) 88.1730% BUERGO, Rhowee D. (Jose Rizal University) 87.8710% AVILA, Anton Luis A. (Saint Louis University) 87.5820% ROJAS, Jun Dexter H. (Polytechnic Univeristy of the Philippines) 87.5765% MADERA, Bebelan A. (University of St. La Salle) 87.3795%

Below is the full list of the successful examinees: