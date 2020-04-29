COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This detail from a Supreme Court release of Bar topnotchers shows San Beda College-Alabang alumna Dawna Fya Bandiola.
SC PIO handout
'It's all about timing': Law grad who flunked previous exam shines in 2019 Bar
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 5:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer-hopeful Dawna Fya Bandiola's road to becoming a Bar topnotcher hit a snag when she flunked the 2018 exams.

It’s all about timing, Bandiola shared.

When she first took the Bar exams in 2018, the San Beda College-Alabang alumna thought she was well prepared, she said in an interview with radio dzMM.

“In school, I was performing well. I was also studying hard,” she said in Filipino.

She said she was “super devastated” when she failed the 2018 Bar exams. “I promised to myself that maybe it is not yet my time.”

Bandiola said she learned that studying hard is not the only basis for passing the grueling Bar exams.

“You should be mentally, emotionally, physically ready. Performing well in school does not mean you can pass the Bar, you can be a lawyer,” she added.

“Accept what is given to you. Do your part. Work hard and pray hard, and it will be given to you if it is meant for you,” the Bar topnotcher added.

When she took the 2019 Bar exams last November, Bandiola said she was more relaxed, as she raised everything to God. This is what she told herself then: "I will do my best. He will do the rest."

And now, she came in fourth among the 2,102 other passers of the 2019 Bar exams with a score of 88.3360%.

Bandiola said she is currently working in the field of taxation law.

2019 BAR EXAMS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
Recommended
