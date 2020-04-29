Two inmates in women's prison die due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Two inmates of the Correctional Institution for Women passed away due to the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Corrections said.

In a statement late Tuesday night, BuCor said a 72-year-old female detainee—BuCor’s first confirmed case—passed away on April 28 afternoon.

Another CIW Person Deprived of Liberty admitted to the East Avenue Medical Center last April 13 passed away on April 21. She died of sepsis, systemic lupus and pneumonia, and was positive of COVID-19, BuCor said.

The deaths from the women’s prison come days after the first and so far only case of COVID-19 from the New Bilibid Prison also died.

“As of today, confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive in BuCor stand at 50 PDL of which three died of the disease,” the Bureau said.

There remain 47 active COVID-19 cases at the Corrections bureau. These are PDLS “under observation at Site Harry quarantine area,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters.

“All are found at the NBP and CIW while the rest of the prison and penal farms across the country are still considered COVID-19 free,” BuCor added.

The Justice department last week eased guidelines for, and speed up, applications for parole and executive clemency to help decongest BuCor facilities.