Muntinlupa LGU opposes transfer of COVID-19 infected inmates

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Muntinlupa City asked the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to protest the transfer of COVID-19 patients from the Correctional Institution for Women to an isolation area in their locality.
Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi wrote to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograales to express the opposition of “majority of the Muntinlupeños” on the use of a New Bilibid Prison facility to isolate COVID-19 cases from the CIW in Mandaluyong City.
Fresnedi said that while they recognize that humanity should be extended to those infected, “we also have to consider the thousands of Muntinlupeños who are put at great risks with the additional COVID-19 patients brought to the city.”
The city mayor stressed that their local government exhausted measures to attend to health needs of their residents, including those in Bilibid and flatten the curve in Muntinlupa.
But COVID-19 patients were still brought into the city.
“[I]t is worthy to recall to mind that COVID-19 is a potential catastrophic virus that poses great risks not only to the people of Muntinlupa, the officials and personnel of the NBP but also of the inmates of said overcrowded prison facility where social distancing may not be feasible,” he added.
“It is in this light that this protest is purposely made because the City Government of Muntinlupa, as a caring City, has its paramount mission to promote the health and well being of its people—to shield them from the deadly virus,” Fresnedi added.
'Site Harry'
The Bureau of Corrections put up Bilibid quarantine area, Site Harry, that has 300 beds.
Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete earlier told reporters that BuCor officials’ attempt to inform city government of the transfer failed “as the relevant local official could not be reached.”
“In any event, we like [to] assure the local government of Muntinlupa and the city residents that all precautions and protocols were complied with in the transportation of individuals from CIW,” the DOJ spokesperson said.
He added that the construction of the quarantine facility complied with the World Health Organization and Department of Health standards.
Perete also said they are coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways for the construction of bigger quarantine area, should need arises.
The first COVID-19 confirmed cases in the national penitentiary passed away last weekend, while the Corrections bureau said they confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases in inmates and one case from its medical staff.
The Justice department last week eased guidelines for, and speed up, applications for parole and executive clemency to help decongest BuCor facilities.
Earlier this month, a group of 23 prisoners filed a petition before the Supreme Court to direct their temporary release during "“the duration of the state of public health emergency, national calamity, lockdown and community quarantine due to the threats of the COVID-19.”
The group is composed of political prisoners and detainees who are elderly sick or pregnant, who are detained in crowded facilities where social distancing is "practically impossible."
The Office of the Solicitor General, however, asked the high court to dismiss this petition, pointing out that the situation does not constitute valid grounds for the petitioners' release.
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
The overseas workers group Migrante International says that there should be financial aid and medical attention for overseas Fiipino workers for quarantine to be effective.
"They (OFWs) have families to support and without any income, the hunger and hardships being experienced by their loved ones add up to their distress. This should likewise be the time for the Duterte government to stop extracting Philhealth collections," the group says in a statement.
"Travel assistance for OFWs who have completed the fourteen-day quarantine must be undertaken straight away so they can return back safely into their respective families. Our clamour for justice for the OFW suicide victim endures and we call on all OFWs and their families to continue pressing the Duterte government to ameliorate them for their hardships and agonies," it adds.
The Makati City government will disburse the second tranche of financial assistance to over 8,000 drivers to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,
Mayor Abby Binay says each of the 8,376 jeepney, tricycle and pedicab drivers in Makati will receive P2,000 via their GCash accounts. The beneficiaries are: 5,952 registered tricycle drivers, 598 pedicab drivers and 1,826 jeepney drivers who are part of the Makati Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.
The Department of Science and Technology is tapping other universities to help the University of the Philippines in the development and production of ventilators to supply hospitals in preparation for a surge of cases in intensive care units.
Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, in a task force meeting aired Monday night, told members of the Cabinet and President Duterte that the department's Project Ginhawa is set to test three prototypes of ventilators with actual patients.
Dela Peña also said the importation of ventilators recently became more challenging. The Duterte government has been criticized for its delays in the purchase of essential medical equipment including PPEs, surgical masks and ventilators right after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January.
- Latest
- Trending