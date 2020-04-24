COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Inmates gather at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa following clearing operations on October 28, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
DOJ: Government to process 200 parole, executive clemency applications weekly
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the approval of new interim rules, the government is looking at processing 200 applications for parole and executive clemency of inmates in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier this week approved interim rues on parole and executive clemency, a part of DOJ’s study for release of prisoners on humanitarian reasons.

With these relaxed rules, which include reducing the minimum age for executive clemency application to 65 years old from 70,“significant number” of prisoners can apply for release, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said in an interview with GMA’s Unang Hirit.

Board members are also directed to “take up twice the amount of their regular load in order to expedite the grant of parole and recommendation for executive clemency.”

Perete, citing information from Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, added: “While the interim guidelines require them to double the processing, around 120 to 160 prisoners per week, they’re looking at processing 200 per week.”

Marco is the DOJ undersecretary in charge of the Bureau of Corrections.

Perete, also DOJ’s spokesperson, added persons deprived of liberty who may be released will still be subjected to quarantine, following Department of Health protocols.

“We have quarantine facility within each prison farm,” he said.

The new guidelines also trimmed down documentary requirements for parole review and executive clemency cases to include court certification of no pending case, court certification of no appeal and records check with the National Bureau of Investigation.

Perete said they coordinated with the NBI and the Office of Court Administrator to ensure that the issuances of these documents will be hastened.

BuCor COVID-19 cases

The Corrections bureau on Thursday recorded its first COVID-19 case the overcrowded New Bilibid Prison in a male PDL at the medium security compound.

January 2020 BuCor data showed there are 8,046 PDLs detained at the medium security compound. Overall, there are 29,173 PDLs in the national penitentiary that has 453% occupancy rate and 353% congestion rate.

The Bureau previously said 19 inmates of the Correctional Institute of Women and one health staff also contracted the virus.

There are 3,422 PDLs in CIW that has occupancy rate of 340% and congestion rate of 240%.

National COVID-19 tally as of Thursday is at 6,981. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
DOJ: Government to process 200 parole, executive clemency applications weekly
