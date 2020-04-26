COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Diesel should go down by P1.60 to P1.70 per liter. Gasoline should go down by P0.20 to P0.30 per liter,” Unioil said in a statement released yesterday.
STAR/File
Fuel prices to go down this week
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - April 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local oil companies are expected to further reduce pump prices after US crude prices plunged further and started trading in the negative territory last week.

Unioil Philippines said it expects fuel prices to go down this week.

“Diesel should go down by P1.60 to P1.70 per liter. Gasoline should go down by P0.20 to P0.30 per liter,” Unioil said in a statement released yesterday.

At the start of the past trading week, US oil prices were trading in negative territory for the first time ever as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continued to induce a supply glut globally.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped but not as much as US oil due to the availability of storage, Reuters reported.

Global prices were able to rebound at the close of the week, but still ended the week in the red – their eighth weekly loss in the past nine weeks of erratic trading since the pandemic dried up global demand for fuel.

Last week, oil companies reduced gasoline prices by P0.55 per liter, diesel prices by P0.60 per liter and kerosene prices by P1.15 per liter.

This brought year-to-date adjustments to stand at a net decrease of P15.07 per liter for gasoline, P15.09 per liter for diesel and P19.75 per liter for kerosene.

FUEL OIL PRICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
R&D on virgin coconut oil as anti-virus gets approval
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Department of Science and Technology has gotten an ethics committee approval for a study on the efficacy of virgin coconut...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG asks SC to junk temporary release petition of vulnerable, at-risk prisoners
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Detention facilities that have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19 case include the New Bilibid Prison, Quezon City Jail,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines approach 800 as infection total jumps to 7,294
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Over 2.62 million cases of COVID-19 including almost 182,000 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
Almost 20,000 OFWs evacuated, thousands more to be repatriated amid COVID-19 — DFA
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
Seafarers comprise most of the repatriates, with a total of 15,130 workers coming from 75 cruise ships. The remainder are...
Headlines
fbfb
Ragos conferred military honors ahead of Sunday burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The 34-year-old army veteran received military honors today ahead of his hero’s burial set tomorrow noon.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Private school groups warn of teacher exodus
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
Various private school organizations are against the proposal to open classes in September, warning the government that many...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Immigration frontliners also face risks
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 49 minutes ago
Among the most overlooked frontliners in the battle against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are personnel of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
‘Biodiversity protection needed to prevent future pandemics’
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
Environment advocates are pushing for stronger biodiversity protection measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
DSWD urges public: Report scams in aid distribution
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is urging the public to report anomalies in the distribution of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Filipino innovation used in Ethiopia’s COVID response
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
The Ethiopian government has tapped Filipino engineers and teachers to develop a pedal-operated hand washing technology to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with