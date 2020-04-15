DOH reassigns NCMH exec who talked about COVID-19 cases at hospital

NCMH chief cites 'poor performance, defiance'

MANILA, Philippines — An official at the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong who had earlier released statements about novel coronavirus cases in the facility has been reassigned

The Department of Health on April 13 issued a directive ordering the immediate transfer of NCMH chief administrative officer Clarita Avila to the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Las Piñas.

Avila made headlines earlier this month after she spoke up about the condition of COVID-19 patients who were confined in the center, where she had worked for decades, triggering outrage on social media.

According to a report by GMA News Online, Avila was quoted as saying that her reassignment was "because of my exposé made to media about the gag order issued to me by Dr. [Roland] Cortez and my exposé about what's happening inside the NCMH."

“We have 12 employees na positive and six psychiatric patients na positive. Unfortunately, ‘yung dalawa namatay na,” Avila said in early April in an interview with Dobol B sa News TV.

"Others are afraid to report because they don’t have PPE. We lack the logistics. We lack the supplies to protect them. Parang pupunta sila sa giyera na wala naman silang baril," she said.

'Non-entity'

In a statement dated April 8, Dr. Roland Cortez, NCMH chief, ordered Avila to cease issuing statements about the center and about the COVID-19 situation there since she is "not the spokesperson" of the center.

"You are not even a member of the expanded management committee of the hospital," his statement read.

"You are hereby ordered to refrain from issuing statement (sic.) about COVID-19 issues because this function is under DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire."

A DOH memorandum dated March 13 says, "all public and private hospitals are prohibited to report/release information related to any suspected COVID-19 cases [to] ensure harmonized reporting, prevent circulation of unverified information, and avoid confusion among the public."

For his part, Cortez told Philstar.com in a text exchange that Avila was reassigned because of what he said was her lackluster performance of her duties and her unfair treatment of her colleagues.

According to Cortez, Avila placed herself on a "flexitime" work arrangement and constantly undermined superiors.

Cortez also sent Philstar.com an unstamped letter dated February 12, 2020 signed by Rosario Cristina Guillerme, an administrative officer at the center's human resources office, saying that Avila did not submit necessary performance reviews for almost a year.

"That's the reason why she was transferred kasi she is doing nothing for the hospital. Siya kasi hearsay and without documentation ang sinasabi," Cortez said of Avila, whom he called "defiant."

"Clarita Avila is a non-entity here," he added.

In his letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque recommending Avila's reassignment, Cortez said that she "would intentionally remove herself from administrative duties and responsibilities" and would display "unruly behavior" during meetings.

'Recent harassment cases'

Among the documents sent to Philstar.com was a request to be excused from signing documents written by Avila herself, who cited health reasons for her request.

"In the light of the past and recent harassment cases/ baseless anonymous letters filed against me, I am writing this [for] your kind consideration. I am a senior citizen, and contemplating on retiring soon, thus, I would like to slow down on my duties at the hospital," Avila wrote in the letter dated February 22, 2018.

In her appeal, Avila pointed out that her signing of financial documents was not necessary since a financial officer had been approved by the Civil Service Commission.

Sought for comment, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Philstar.com that Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an ordered the reassignment based on the "very strong recommendation" of Cortez.