LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) addresses a live video conference on the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Hanoi on April 14, 2020.
AFP/Manan Vatsyayana, Pool
Duterte volunteers Philippines for clinical trials of potential Japan-made COVID-19 vaccines
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte told Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe at Tuesday night's Special ASEAN Summit that the Philippines was ready to participate in clinical trials of a Japan-made drug, Avigan, as a possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment. 

This was confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who said that the ASEAN leaders agreed on a set of resolutions after the special summit. 

According to Nograles, the chief executive highlighted boosting production and trade in the region, maintaining food security and vaccine research, and preparing for similar outbreaks in the future. 

"Kung naalala nyo po nung Lunes nabanggit ni Pangulong Duterte ang Avigan, isang gamot na ginagamit para sa flu; isa ito sa mga pinag-usapan sa ASEAN Three Plus One Summit," Nograles said. 

"The president had an exchange with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding this drug, and during the meeting [Duterte] reiterated that the Philippines is ready to participate in clinical trials of potential vaccines like Avigan."  

(If you remember, President Duterte on Monday mentioned Avigan, one medicine used to treat the flu; this is one of the things they talked about at the ASEAN Three Plus One Summit.)

A report by Clinical Trials Arena said that the drug, developed by Japanese company Fujifilm, was being studied for its safety possible COVID-19 treatment in the United States.

The study would comprise 50 coronavirus patients, the report said. 

In a recent statement, Fujifilm said it would “continue to work to establish a treatment method for COVID-19 patients through conducting clinical trials, and to contribute to ending the spread of this global pandemic as soon as possible by increasing the production of Avigan in collaboration with strategic partners.”

"According to Prime Minister Abe, there are 50 countries that are interested in studying this drug further," Nograles added. 

ASEAN cooperation

Speaking at the virtual summit, Duterte said “ASEAN must collaborate and coordinate within our region and beyond.”

Vietnam's premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that COVID-19 "has badly impacted people's lives, their socio-economic situation... challenging stability and social security."

The 10-member summit agreed on a joint resolution afterwards, which consisted of:

  • Enhancing national and regional capacities for future pandemic response, including the protection of healthcare workers and provision of health supplies
  • Possibility of setting up a reserve of essential medical supplies that enables rapid response to emergency needs
  • Further scientific cooperation in epidemiological research including with the private sector, towards rapid, research, development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostics anti-viral medicines and vaccines
  • Keeping markets open for trade and investment, and enhance cooperation to ensuring food security
  • Strengthen joint efforts toward post-pandemic recovery, stimulate economic development and financial resilience, restore growth, connectivity and tourism, maintain market stability, and prevent potential risks of economic recession.

As of this writing, the virus has afflicted 5,223 Filipinos according to the Health Department's latest count on Tuesday evening. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

JAPAN PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati Med 'health hero' and mentor dies due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Makati Medical Center mourned the loss of Anastacio, a “health hero” who stood on the frontlines of the hospital’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ditches N95 for another mask
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
After complaining about his N95 “hold-up” mask, President Duterte on Monday apparently ditched the more expensive...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs P51 billion wage subsidy for middle class
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has approved a P50.8-billion wage subsidy program for around 3.4 million middle class workers whose jobs...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
UP develops software to allow isolated PGH COVID-19 patients to talk to loved ones
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“COVID-19 patients are not just numbers or statistics. They are people who are loved and who love their families. They...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cops to impose stricter screening at checkpoints as more vehicles ply roads
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
This comes after heavy traffic along South Luzon Expressway, EDSA and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila was reported,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
While it appeared successful, the Luzon-wide lockdown may not sustainable if implemented over the long run, data scientists...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
3 hours ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
ASEAN leaders hold tele-summit on COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders – in a videoconference – reaffirmed yesterday their commitment to remain united in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with