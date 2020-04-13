LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken April 2, frontliners prepare a cadaver of a patient who died due to COVID-19 to be cremated at the Baesa Crematorium in Quezon City.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Binay: Government should shoulder cost of cremating COVID-19 fatalities
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay urged the government to shoulder the cost cremating the remains of COVID-19 fatalities to ease the financial burden on their families.

In a statement Monday, Binay said that one of the reasons there are unclaimed bodies in hopsitals is lack of financial resources for cremation costs.

“In my opinion, the government can shoulder the cost of cremation of poor families, or the government can extend assistance to families who have immensely suffered financially,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It is saddening that families cannot do anything because aside from having to pay for cremation, they lost their jobs, and even more difficult, they lost a loved one,” the senator added.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles stressed Sunday that the remains of COVID-19 patients have to be cremated within 12 hours of death.

"The problem sometimes lies in the payment. People are waiting for the one who should pay for this and who should pay for that. So the decision of the Cabinet is 'do not wait for payment'. It should be cremated and do not wait for the one who will settle the bill and do not point fingers,” Nograles, task force spokesperson said.

Last weekend, broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio said in a social media post that bodies had been piling up at an unnamed government hospital.

East Avenue Medical Center spokesperson Dennis Ordoña, also over the weekend, told CNN Philippines that their morgue can only accommodate five bodies, but there are as many as 20 bodies that have not been claimed.

MOA between DOH, DILG and National Federation of Mortuary Stakeholders

Binay said that the Department of Health or the Department of the Interior and Local Government can enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the National Federation of Mortuary Stakeholders “to ensure the proper handling of remains in hospitals, homes and quarantine centers based on IATF guidelines.”

Binay noted that while the Department of Social Welfare and Development Revised Guidelines on [Assistance to Individuals for Crisis Situations] for burial assistance that it will shoulder part of the funeral costs and the family can receive up to P10,000 assistance even if they did file a case study report.

“For the bereaved families of the COVID, DSWD can increase the [assistance]. The cost they shoulder is a big help them move on from the pandemic,” she also said.

A Pilipino Star Ngayon report said that Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Isagani Zarate (Bayan Muna) and Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares said they received information that funeral parlors ask P45,000 to P75,000 from families who lost loved ones due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 284 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 4,932.

Fatality is at 315, while recoveries stood at 242. — Kristine Joy Patag

NANCY BINAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harry Roque back as presidential spokesperson
7 hours ago
Lawyer Harry Roque is returning as the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Headlines
fbfb
US senators blast China over 'divisive' behavior in disputed waters amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
One US senator said the incident is "deeply concerning," while another called it a "flagrant violation of international ...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
12 hours ago
Headlines
New protocols out for BPO workers
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
A month into Luzon’s enhanced community quarantine, the government yesterday announced new protocols that would make...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical groups warn of 'false negatives' from rapid test kits
6 hours ago
Rapid diagnostic tests detect the presence of antibodies in the blood of people believed to have contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Mandatory disclosure of COVID-19 patient info needs clear parameters, CHR says
By Franco Luna | 17 minutes ago
"We recognize the importance of contract tracing to contain the virus, but it must be done with utmost care for privacy and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Task force recommends lifting of deployment ban on healthcare workers
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Panelo said the IATF resolution is still subject to the approval of President Duterte but noted that the chief executive has...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawyer asks SC to compel release of info on Duterte's health
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"To recall, President Duterte’s public appearances to address the country on the pandemic were incoherent, unresponsive,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Jail personnel, detainees pledge to help gov't efforts vs COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology have opted to donate parts of their salary to efforts against the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOJ asked to expedite release of elderly, ailing inmates before COVID-19 pandemic
4 hours ago
The Justice chief said that even before the pandemic broke out, “the DOJ had instructed the Bureau of Corrections and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with