LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police man a checkpoint at Balintawak market in Quezon City on April 12, 2020 after reports of overcrowding there the day before.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Military, police to enforce physical distancing measures at public markets
(Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities will implement more measures to make sure that physical distancing guidelines are enforced in public places like markets, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Sunday.

In a briefing on Sunday morning, Nograles, who is also spokesperson for the inter-agency task force on the coronavirus outbreak, said the task force has received reports that public markets on Saturday "appeared to ignore protocols on social distancing." 

Nograles acknowledged that people need to go to the markets to buy food, "but there should be a system in place."

The government has imposed a lockdown on Luzon, a measure that local governments outside the official quarantine area have adopted, to limit non-essential movement and to keep people from converging in crowded areas. The lockdown is meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Among the markets that were crowded on Saturday was Balintawak Market in Quezon City, although Nograles pointed out that the local government was quick to address the situation. The market will only allow wholesale operations while retail selling will be done through a "fresh market on wheels" program.

Nograles said that among the options the Cabinet discussed and agreed on is requiring public markets to have just one entry and exit point so it will be easier to monitor how many people are being allowed inside. 

"We will form 'social distancing' teams," he also said. The teams will have military and police personnel and will be deployed to public markets to make sure people observe physical distancing. 

"It will be a joint team. AFP and PNP with the assistance of the [Local Government Units]," he said.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Frontliners serenade recovered composer
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
It was a send-off befitting this COVID-19 survivor.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser confirms private sector-led massive rapid testing
18 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion announced that the private sector will soon...
Headlines
fbfb
Stop disinfection drives — DILG
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has advised local officials to stop its disinfection drives following...
Headlines
fbfb
Deployment ban on health workers to be reviewed
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases might take a second look at the ban on deployment of health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
More patients recover from COVID-19 as referral hospitals open —data
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
Although there are still more deaths, the Philippines is recording more patients are getting cleared of the coronavirus in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Duterte: Triumph of risen Christ a reminder that there is always hope
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"The triumph of the risen Christ presents us all with hopeful assurance that, even as we face adversities, there is always...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Experts: Distancing, handwashing still better vs virus than large-scale spraying
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Physical distancing, frequent handwashing and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and throat are still more effective...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Government seeks list of families not given cash aid
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Local government units may submit a list of all qualified beneficiaries who did not receive assistance from the emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Government battle vs COVID goes online
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The National Task Force against COVID-19 and a systems developer have joined forces to intensify the government’s online...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Pump prices to go up this week
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Local pump prices are expected to slightly increase next week after six straight weeks of price cuts.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with