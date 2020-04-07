Courts nationwide to remain 'physically closed' until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — Courts nationwide will remain closed until April 30 as Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta extended the effectivity of Supreme Court circulars related to COVID-19 until end of the month.

“[A]ll SC COVID-19 circulars and orders will be extended and will remain until the end of the extended [enhanced community quarantine],” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters Tuesday.

The circulars include physical closure of courts nationwide and the electronic filing of Information or charge sheet and posting of bail.

President Rodrigo Duterte extended the Luzon-wide lockdown to April 30. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the president approved the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommendation for extension.

Nograles explained that the extended lockdown will allow experts to study the effect of the ECQ and increase the health capacity of the country, including testing capacity.

Summer session in Baguio also cancelled

Hosaka also said that the SC has cancelled its annual summer session in Baguio City.

The SC earlier said that tribunal is set to discuss Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise on April 14, the start of its summer session in Baguio.

Hosaka confirmed that Peralta issued a memorandum on March 26 announcing the cancellation of SC Baguio City Summer Session in 2020 and setting a special session in Manila on April 15.

RELATED: Justice Bernabe: No date yet on release of 2019 Bar exam resuts

There is also no word yet if the SC will hold a special session on April 15, or if it will be moved to a later date, the spokesman also said. — Kristine Joy Patag