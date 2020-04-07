Courts nationwide to remain 'physically closed' until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — Courts nationwide will remain closed until April 30 as Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta extended the effectivity of Supreme Court circulars related to COVID-19 until end of the month.
“[A]ll SC COVID-19 circulars and orders will be extended and will remain until the end of the extended [enhanced community quarantine],” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters Tuesday.
The circulars include physical closure of courts nationwide and the electronic filing of Information or charge sheet and posting of bail.
President Rodrigo Duterte extended the Luzon-wide lockdown to April 30. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the president approved the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommendation for extension.
Nograles explained that the extended lockdown will allow experts to study the effect of the ECQ and increase the health capacity of the country, including testing capacity.
Summer session in Baguio also cancelled
Hosaka also said that the SC has cancelled its annual summer session in Baguio City.
The SC earlier said that tribunal is set to discuss Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise on April 14, the start of its summer session in Baguio.
Hosaka confirmed that Peralta issued a memorandum on March 26 announcing the cancellation of SC Baguio City Summer Session in 2020 and setting a special session in Manila on April 15.
There is also no word yet if the SC will hold a special session on April 15, or if it will be moved to a later date, the spokesman also said. — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
"We will be releasing the corresponding orders once they have been signed by the Chief Justice," Hosaka said.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirms that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) recommended the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Nograles, also IATF spokesperson, said the task force formally recommended to the Office of the President the extension of the implementation of the ECQ in Luzon until April 30.
Pasig City issues an executive order declaring biking as a means of transportation for people making essential travel during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon.
Key provisions of the order are: 1) bicycle shops can open, 2) provision of accessible pedestrian infrastructure and 3) repair, rehab and upgrade of bicycle infrastructure.
"City departments have been directed to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in the City," Pasig Transport said.
President Duterte says officials already discussed the possibility of a two-week extension of the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon.
"We are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30. Tingnan natin...Mag double time kami," Duterte says in his late-night address.
Earlier today, COVID-19 National Task Force chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the president may decide on the lockdown extension between April 12 and 14.
Valenzuela City stresses that discrimination against medical frontliners as well as confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases.
"With each story heralding the heroism of the doctors, nurses, medical technologists, laboratory technicians, and other medical frontliners, are sad stories of the same frontliners being denied access to public services, or being prohibited to enter their own villages, houses or condominium units. Some of them even sustain physical injuries," the city's public information office says.
"COVID-19 patients, PUIs, and PUMs suffer the same fate as the frontliners as they, too, are victims of face-to-face bashing, bullying, and hate speeches," it also says.
"As part of Valenzuela City’s measures to protect them, violators of the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance will be meted out a penalty amounting to P3,000 or will be imprisoned for 60 days or will both be fined and imprisoned at the discretion of the court," the city says, adding its anti-discrimination ordinance has been in force since 2019.
