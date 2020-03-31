COVID-19 cases in Philippines surge to 2,084 with biggest daily rise

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 5:53 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 538 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, its biggest one-day leap yet since the outbreak, as the Department of Health ramps up its testing efforts.
From 1,546 infections the day before, the additional cases brought the national total to 2,084.
The country has so far conducted 15,337 tests, including retests and validation. DOH figures revealed that 3,938 persons have been tested since late January.
The recent spikes in the number of cases were attributed to the arrival of test kits and the opening of additional laboratories processing samples across the archipelago.
DOH also said there are 10 additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 88.
Patient 935, 79th fatality
- 83-year old Filipino male from Parañaque City with no travel history
- Died on March 29 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 infection
Patient 789, 80th fatality
- 74-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history
- Died on March 20 due to community-acquired pneumonia, COVID-19
Patient 1419, 81st fatality
- 69-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and exposure history
- Died on March 30 due to septic shock secondary to community acquired pneumonia
Patient 1032, 82nd fatality
- 64-year-old Filipino female from Manila with no travel history
- Died on March 27 due to ARDS secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk secondary to COVID-19
Patient 2045, 83rd fatality
- 60-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 26 due to ARDS secondary to pneumonia high risk
Patient 1372, 84th fatality
- 89-year-old Filipino male from Caloocan City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 28 due to fatal arrhythmia secondary to severe acidosis secondary to sepsis; ARDS secondary to COVID-19, shock secondary to bacteremia secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk, acute kidney injury secondary to sepsis
Patient 1508, 85th fatality
- 72-year-old Filipino male from Rizal with unknown travel history
- Died on March 26 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 27
- Died due to fatal arrhythmia, hyperkalemia, acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure
Patient 862, 86th fatality
- 78-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 25 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 26
- Died due to acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia high risk
Patient 1240, 87th fatality
- 51-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 28 due to fatal arrhythmia probably secondary to myocarditis; septic shock secondary to COVID-19; refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, acute kidney injury secondary to sepsis
Patient 1680, 88th fatality
- 51-year-old Filipino female from Rizal with unknown travel history
- Died on March 24 but was only confirmed positive on March 25
- Died due to ARDS secondary to pneumonia high risk, severe acute respiratory infection
The number of recovered patients, meanwhile, rose to 49 after DOH reported seven new recoveries.
There are additional 968 patients under investigation and 6,321 patients under monitoring.
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday reported that 348 overseas Filipinos from 30 countries and regions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas have contracted the disease.
Of the figure, 228 are undergoing treatment while 111 have recovered. Nine Filipinos based abroad have died.
As Luzon entered its third week on enhanced community quarantine, the government ordered different agencies to convert maritime vessels, hotels, convention centers and sports facilities as quarantine sites.
The national government allotted P200 billion worth of aid for low-income households who are most affected by the growing health crisis.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe rose above 784,000 with over 37,600 deaths.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman lawyer Vic Rodriguez confirms.
According to Rodriguez, Marcos' results from RITM were released on March 28.
"Gumaganda na ang kondisyong pangkalusugan ni dating Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. makaraang ihayag sa resulta ng clinical test na isinagawa ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) na siya’y positibo sa CoVid19," Rodriguez said.
The Department of Health confirms 538 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 2,084.
The health department also reported that an additional 10 COVID-19 patients died in the country, raising the number of deceased to 88.
Seven new recoveries have been recoded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49.
President Donald Trump saysthat the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy and later France and Spain.
Trump, speaking at his daily briefing, went into few specifics about the type of aid or the timing, but said a large quantity was destined for Italy, which has the world's highest pandemic death toll.
"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of, of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," he says, adding that Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, was "very, very happy I will tell you that." — AFP
The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passes 3,000, according to the running tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 163,000 confirmed cases.
The United States has recorded 3,008 deaths, according to the tally, while its 163,429 cases are by far the highest national number ahead of Italy, Spain and China. — AFP
Italy will extend its lockdown at least until April 12 to help curb novel coronavirus infections that have already claimed 11,591 lives, the health minister says.
A meeting of the government's scientific committee recommended extending all containment measures at least until Easter Sunday, April 12, Roberto Speranza said in a statement. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending