MWSS: Water free from new coronavirus, safe for consumption

MANILA, Philippines — Water supply within its concession areas is safe for domestic consumption even as the new coronavirus continues to spread in the country, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage Systems Regulatory Office said Monday.
In a statement, the agency said the water supply maintained in the distribution systems up to the customers’ taps has been disinfected with chlorine as prescribed by the Department of Health.
“Our water is therefore free from bacteria and viruses (including the COVID-19 virus) and is safe for domestic consumption,” MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty said.
The wastewater discharged from sewages and septage treatment plants into receiving bodies of water has also been disinfected with chlorine.
Currently, there is no evidence about the survival of the new coronavirus in drinking water or sewage, the World Health Organization said.
“The COVID-19 virus is an enveloped virus with a fragile outer membrane. Generally, enveloped viruses are less stable in the environment and are more susceptible to oxidants such as chlorine,” WHO said in an interim guidance for water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management for COVID-19 on March 19.
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when an infected person coughs or exhales. The virus can also be caught by a people when they touch the objects or surfaces where droplets land then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
The DOH on Sunday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, marking the country’s largest daily increase in infections. This brought the nation’s total to 1,418.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora will be on self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, he says on his Instagram account.
"In the interest of public safety, I will be going on self-quarantine starting today March 29 up to April 11, 2020," he says.
He sayd the city health officer told him this morning that a member of his staff was positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I have spoken to him personally and he said that he is not experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough or colds," Zamora says.
The Province of Tarlac issued guidelines for its Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine, which took effect this morning.
Earlier called a "lockdown", under Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine, the following measures are in place:
- Local chief executives at the city, municipal, and barangay levels "are mandated to be more strict in guarding Inter-LGU Border Control Points." The checkpoints will be guarded by police, military, a representative of the local IATF. Checkpoints within an LGU will be staffed by local government personnel.
- Regular updates to the list of Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR), which will be "followed strictly." APORs are those exempted from quarantine restrictions like medical workers, workers at essential businesses, and media
- Unimpeded flow of cargoes
- Movement of residents who are not APORs will be allowed if they have Quarantine Passes
Persons found violating the measures of the lockdown "may be arrested and charged under [the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act] and...and/or Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to Person in Authority."
Read the provincial government's executive order in full here.
Senior citizens need even more care while the country contends with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Rep. Francisco Datol Jr. (Senior Citizen party-list) says.
"Let us keep them away from crowds. They should stay at home while COVID-19 poses a threat. Let us keep them entertained with some exercise, card games, chess, or mobile games," Datol says in Filipino.
He stresses that senior citizens should also be bathed and that caregivers should use soap and shampoo.
Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez announces that the whole province is now on total lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
