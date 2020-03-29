LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The clash reportedly ensued after citizens informed the Army of the presence of NPA members in the barangay.
Philstar.com, file
Palace condemns alleged NPA violation of ceasefire
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday condemned the alleged attack by the communist New People's Army (NPA) on soldiers in Rizal, saying it proved that the rebels are not sincere in declaring a ceasefire during the quarantine period.

A soldier and a rebel were killed after Army troops and NPA members clashed in Barangay Puray in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday.

The firefight happened on the third day of the ceasefire declared by communists to ensure the unimpeded delivery of assistance to people affected by the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The ceasefire declared by the communists started last March 26 and will end on April 15. They reciprocated the ceasefire declaration by the government, which took effect last March 19 and will also lapse on April 15.

The clash reportedly ensued after citizens informed the Army of the presence of NPA members in the barangay.

"We strongly condemn in the strongest terms the NPA attack on our soldiers while the latter were doing community work in Barangay Puray, Rodriguez, Rizal in the face of a declaration of ceasefire on both sides and in the midst of an emergency health crisis," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said the attack showed the rebels are insincere about the ceasefire as well as their "blatant disregard" for the welfare of Filipinos.

During ceasefires, units of the military and the NPA suspend offensive operations but remain on alert in case of attacks.

Panelo said the military troops' response to the attack had demonstrated their preparedness against what he described as "purveyors of hate and anarchy" even if they are also enforcing COVID-19 measures.

The military and the police have been assisting agencies in implementing the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, which started last March 17 and will end on April 13.

The lockdown was intended to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 persons in the country.

NPA told to help stop spead of COVID-19

The Communist Party of the Philippines, in a statement on the NPA's founding anniversary on Sunday, made no mention of the clash in Rizal.

The CPP Central Committee instead told the NPA to join a public health campaign to prevents the spread of COVID-19.

It said the NPA, especially its medical units, to "give special attention to the elderly and pregnant women, help care those who have been infected and promote personal hygiene and community sanitation."

It added: "In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino people must draw lessons and inspiration from the victories and achievements they have accumulated through collective action." 

LUZON LOCKDOWN NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 days ago
Headlines
DOJ chief changes tune on Koko
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice changed its tune yesterday on the case of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, after it received...
Headlines
fbfb
DA responds to vegetable SOS
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture started transporting vegetables directly from Benguet to be sold in Metro Manila markets after...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte spends birthday alone, takes greetings by phone
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Duterte had to make do with phone call greetings from his children and grandchildren as he turned 75 yesterday while...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH sets aside inaccurate donated test kits, assures public only quality tests are used
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"The first test kits sent to us by China, that showed only 40-percent accuracy, we did not use because the accuracy rate is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Compassion for curfew violators defeats purpose of quarantine, task force says
21 minutes ago
“Our message to the public is clear, we will continue to arrest any person who will violate the curfew,” he ...
Headlines
fbfb
41 minutes ago
DOH records 343 new COVID-19 cases as more are tested
By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
“More samples are being tested now so we can expect that there will be an increase in the number of new cases in the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DOH: Test kits from Beijing not inaccurate after all
14 hours ago
"The initial 2,000 BGI RT-PCR test kits and the 100,000 Sansure RT-PCR test kits have been assessed [to be] up to par," the...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Chinese Embassy disputes DOH on inaccurate test kits
17 hours ago
"The test kits mentioned by the DOH official on 28 March 2020 during the press briefing were neither tested by [the Research...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
30 laboratories offer COVID testing services
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Thirty more private and public laboratories across the country have expressed interest to do testing for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with