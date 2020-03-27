LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is shown recuperating from an illness as he holds a copy of the latest newspaper in a photo released by his wife Liza yesterday.
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken the test for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his sister Sen. Imee Marcos said yesterday.

Saying her brother is recovering at home, Imee denied rumors spreading on social media that the family planned to bring him to Singapore in a private aircraft for treatment.

“He came back from Spain unwell... Getting better at home. Finally got a test two nights ago... wala pang result,” Imee said.

In an official statement, Bongbong Marcos said he was touched and overwhelmed by the public’s concern over his health.

“Don’t worry, I am doing OK and contrary to popular belief, I am home on self-quarantine. As my sister said, a few days ago I was feeling a little under the weather and as a result, went to get checked,” he said in a statement released by the office of Imee.

“We are still waiting for the results. Fortunately, I feel much better and am getting stronger by the day. I have no doubt in my mind that this is partly due to the excellent work of the nurses and doctors who helped me during this time,” he said.

In a Facebook account, Liza Araneta-Marcos posted a photo of her husband in bed and holding a newspaper.

The post read “Thank you for your kind message and show of concern for Bong. Contrary to the rumors currently circulating, my husband is well.”

“Bongbong’s lungs did not collapse. He was not airlifted in Manong Chavit’s plane to get treatment in Singapore. He is not dying. Nor is he dead,” it added, belying reports circulating in social media.

In the same post, Lisa said; “Yesterday, we had ourselves and our entire staff tested for COVID-19. Fortunately, we all tested negative.”

Imee said she and her mother former first lady Imelda Marcos are in good health.

Earlier this month, Imee took the coronavirus test along with other senators. Her camp said they have yet to receive the results.

