This Dec. 18, 2019 photo shows Makati Medical Center, which earlier declared full capacity after handling 700 patients suspected to have the new coronavirus.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
22 Makati Medical Center nurses under home quarantine
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Some 22 nurses of Makati Medical Center (MMC) are under home quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 patients, the hospital's medical director said.

Dr. Saturnino Javier, in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" Thursday morning, said some nurses have been cleared for work as the duration of observation has lapsed.

"Usually, we'd want them to quarantine for 14 days although there have been some guidelines already coming out," Saturnino said in a telephone interview with ANC.

According to Javier, if the health worker does not develop symptoms between five to seven days and the level of exposure is low, they can be cleared to to back to work provided that they wear a mask.

"We cannot strictly enforce the 14 days (quarantine). Otherwise we will run out of personnel," Javier said in a mix of English and Filipino.

6 to 8 MMC staff exposed to virus-infected Pimentel

Javier also noted that about six to eight MMC personnel, including doctors, residents and techinicians have been exposed to Sen. Koko Pimentel, who earlier announced that he was positive with COVID-19.

Pimentel accompanied his wife, who was about to give birth, to the hospital on Tuesday night.

The MMC medical director said there could be more staff exposed to the senator who breached the hospital's strict infetion and containment protocols.

"There could be more because we now have to determine the second layer of staff who came into contact with those people," Javier said.

On Wednesday night, MMC released a statement denouncing Pimentel's breach of protocols for entering the premises of the hospital's delivery room and exposing health workers to possible infection.

"He (Pimentel) added to the burden of a hospital trying to respond in its most competent and aggressive manner to cope with the daunting challenges of this COVID-19 outbreak. More than anyone else, Mr. Pimentel, should have realized the ardent desire of every well-meaning Filipino and every dedicated healthcare institution to contain the spread of the infection," the statement read.

Earlier this week, MMC also announced that it will no longer admit COVID-19 cases as the hospital has reached its full capacity.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 26, 2020 - 10:43am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 26, 2020 - 10:43am

Sen. Imee Marcos confirms her brother former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took a test for the coronavirus two nights ago.

According to Imee, her younger brother Bongbong came back from Spain "unwell" and is now "getting better at home." 

The defeated vice presidential bet has yet to receive the result of his test.

March 26, 2020 - 8:12am

More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 450,876 cases of infection, including 20,647 deaths, have been reported in 182 countries and territories, in particular in China with 81,218 cases, of which 3,821 were fatal, and in Italy with 74,386 cases, the country hardest hit by fatalities with 7,503 deaths. — AFP

March 25, 2020 - 7:59pm

ACT-CIS Party list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who chairs the House committee on games and amusements, says he tested positive for COVID-19.

He attended the special session of the House of Representatives on March 23.

"Humihingi ako ng patawad at pag-unawa mula sa mga taong nakasalamuha ko. I was paranoid dahil may kaunting ubo akong naramdaman but I felt it was normal for me. Mas nag-ingat tayo dahil wala pang resulta ang test ko. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," Yap says in a statement.

March 25, 2020 - 7:38pm

The Big 4 universities, which include De La Salle University-Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines - Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas request to the Commission on Higher Education for the suspension of online classes in higher educational institutions nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also ask for the "distribution of online materials for self-learning, and the granting of leniency towards the adjustment of the academic calendar."

 

 

March 25, 2020 - 4:37pm

The Department of Health confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 636.

The Health department also confirms three more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total number of deceased in the country to 38. 

Meanwhile, six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 26.

