Rapid testing kits not recommended for use — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health does not recommend rapid testing kits for use, Health Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire said on Monday.

The lack of testing kits has added to the uncertainty over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as many have cast fear over the country's ability to detect new cases as they happen.

On social media, calls for mass testing are mounting as the confirmed cases continue to rise.

READ: Early screening can quell COVID-19 spread — PGH

But the DOH undersecretary on Monday bared concerns with the conclusiveness and precision of the results these kits would yield.

"Ang ating rapid test kits hindi nirerekomenda ng DOH na gamitin natin ito," Vergeire said at the Laging Handa press briefing.

"Itong mga rapid test kits maaring magbigay ng false negative results."

(These rapid test kits are not recommeded by the DOH for use. These rapid test kits might give false negative results.)

Of the 100,000 test kits from China, Vergeire said, "Ito po ay ipapakalap natin sa ating mga sub-national laboratories."

"Ang mga allocation po ng bawat laboratoryo natin ay base sa pangangailangan at kapasidad ng laboratoryo," she added.

(We will distribute these to our sub-national laboratories. The allocation for each laboratory will be based on the need and capacoty of the laboratory.)

Mounting shortage of PPEs

Vergeire also acknowledged the lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) supplies, saying this was a global shortage.

She said that the department was receiving donations and was still studying how to allocate these.

"Meron ho tayong global shortage nitong mga PPEs (We have a global shortage of PPEs)," she said.

"Kaya po itong mga dumadating sa atin na donasyon ay maingat po nating pinag-aaralan at ina-allocate rationally sa mga nangangailangan."

"Gusto man namin bumili, wala tayong mabilhan. Kaya tayo umaasa sa donasyon ngayon," she added.

(That is why we carefully study and allocate rationally the donations we receive to those who need them. As much as we want to buy, we have nothing to buy. That is why we depend on donations for now.)

On Friday, Dr. Antonio Ramos, Administrative Services Department Manager at the Lung Center of the Philippines went on record to call on the public for PPEs.

"Kulang na kulang na kami sa PPE dahil wala nang mabili," he said in a phone interview with dzMM.

The Lung Center of the Philippines Physicians Association called for the same in a statement issued over a week ago on March 15, saying, "government resources are stretched out."

Testing woes

The DOH undersecretary also reiterated that testing kits for the new pathogen need to be recognized by reputable national government agencies before they are distributed to hospitals.

Earlier in March, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Eric Domingo issued a statement reminding the public that there are no COVID-19 test kits registered and made available to the public despite "many" companies marketing such kits at the time.

On Monday, Vergeire said there were now eight such kits approved by the FDA. These could be bought by hospitals capable of taking in COVID-19 patients, she said.

READ: FDA: No COVID-19 kits approved for commercial release yet

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that supplies for testing were limited after Sen. Panfilo Lacson said that the DOH may have underreported existing cases.

In earlier exchanges, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Philstar.com reporters that patients were only tested "just three times" per day while only “about 200 to 250 people” are getting tested a day at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

As it stands, data from the Health department shows that only about one in every 100,000 Filipinos have been tested for COVID-19. — Franco Luna with reports from Ratziel San Juan