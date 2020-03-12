LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hospital officials Hian Kua (R) and Mario Juco inspect the interior of the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with a deadly SARS-life virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan before they are put in isolation, at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Early screening can quell COVID-19 spread — PGH
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Early screening will help quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials of the University of the Philippines said Thursday morning. 

Gerardo Legaspi, director of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), confirmed this in a media briefing that day. 

According to Legaspi, house care is an option for confirmed patients of the new pathogen, while only those with severe symptoms would have to be admitted in hospitals.

READ: How the Department of Health processes potential COVID-19 cases

"Dapat po nating isipin na ang pag-alaga sa bahay ay option po," he said, adding that the outpatient department of the PGH saw around 3,000 patients a day. 

"Ang problemang ito, hindi po sa hospital ang sagot. Ang sagot ay nasa komunidad din."

(We should consider home care as an option. This problem, the answer is not in the hospital only. The answer is also in the community.)

Speaking of early screening, the PGH director highlighted that anyone who fell under at least two of the three "screening tools" set by the DOH were already considered persons under investigation and should be tested. 

According to a bulletin dated February 26 on the department’s Screening Tool, the DOH looks at three main factors before placing an individual under Patient Under Investigation status: 

  • Signs and symptoms: Does the person exhibit any respiratory symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus? Does the person have a fever over 38.0 degrees?
  • Travel history in the past fourteen days to areas with issued travel restrictions
  • History of exposure to confirmed cases or other PUIs

"Ang gamot po sa COVID-19 ay [pagiging] healthy individual na hiwalay po sa pasyenteng mas malala, at ang gamot po sa COVID-19 is our natural ability to combat the virus," he said. 

"Hindi po kailangan lahat ng simptomas lumabas para maging positive o negative."

(The treatment for COVID-19 is being a healthy individual separated from more severe patients, and the treatment for COVID-19 is our natural ability to combat the virus. You do not need all the symptoms to come out to become positive or negative.)

READ: FDA allows use of test kits developed by UP scientists as virus spreads locally

Dr. Raul Destura, who was credited with inventing the local coronavirus kit, said the university was "in the final phase" before releasing it commercially. 

"Ang ating mga Filipino scientists ay ‘di ilalabas itong kit kung walang malalim na paniniwala sa safety nito," Legaspi added.

(Our Filipino scientists will not release this kit without a deep belief in its safety.)

Asked about when the testing kit recently developed by local scientists can be deployed, UP Manila Chancellor Carmencita Padilla said, "Not all hospitals could run COVID-19 testing because there is a protocol for the local kit."

"We're going to wait for validation which will take about to two to three weeks. After that, it will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for validation," she added.  — Franco Luna

This is a developing story. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 12, 2020 - 12:54pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 12, 2020 - 12:54pm

The Professional Regulation Commission has cancelled licensure examinations scheduled in March and April to ensure the safety of examinees and examiners, it announces on its website.

The following exams will be affected, PRC says:

  • Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (March 14, 2020) 
  • Physician Licensure Examination (March 15-16, 2020)
  • Medical Technologists Licensure Examination (March 18-19, 2020)
  • Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (March 29, 2020)
  • Licensure Examination for Electronic Engineers and Electronic Technicians (April1-3, 2020)
  • Licensure Examination for Midwives (April 5-6, 2020)
  • Licensure Examination for Registered Electrical Engineers and Registered Master Electricians (April 14-16, 2020)
  • Licensure Examination for Pharmacists (April 26-27, 2020)
March 12, 2020 - 10:49am

The number of fresh infections at the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.

Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. — AFP

March 12, 2020 - 9:37am

The National Basketball Association suspends the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

March 12, 2020 - 9:23am

Several government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises. 

March 12, 2020 - 8:51am

El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.

President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."

Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.

The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.

El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
67-year-old woman in Manila is first Filipino COVID-19 fatality
15 hours ago
PH35 was a 67-year-old Filipina with no travel history nor history of exposure to the novel coronavirus. 
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines now at 49 — DOH
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
With the newest additions, this brings the national total to 49 patients of the new pathogen that originated in Wuhan, C...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(6th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
15 hours ago
Headlines
Local COVID-19 patient dies; total cases hit 49
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Sixteen more confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have emerged, bringing to 49 the total number of cases, with one...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet men, senators, Isko on self-quarantine
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
As the number of local 2019 coronavirus disease cases continued to rise, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Senators Sherwin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Three Filipino workers in Singapore infected with COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the three recently visited the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Virus-hit Philippines calls off ritual crucifixions
4 hours ago
About a dozen Catholics regularly have themselves nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday as penance for their sins.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
PhilHealth to cover testing, quarantine
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday allayed public fears on the high cost of getting tested for coronavirus disease 2019 by directing...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DTI: Enough supply of essential items
13 hours ago
Malacañang is discouraging the public from resorting to panic buying of food items and hygiene products in the wake...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Duterte: POGOs are clean
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Despite the illegal activities linked to Chinese gambling operations in the country, President Duterte believes that Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with