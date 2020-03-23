LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Manila in quarantine
A nearly empty road is seen in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines' confirmed cases of COVID-19 near 400
(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the addition of 16 detections as of midday on Monday, the Philippines' latest count of novel coronavirus infections reached 396.

The Department of Health official Rosario Vergeire confirmed the new numbers on CNN Philippines amid mounting calls for the government to conduct mass testing to determine the extent and rate of infections in the country.

The country has also tallied 33 deaths related to the deadly disease and 18 recoveries.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

