Photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte in a press briefing.
Facebook/PCOO
Duterte declares ceasefire with Reds amid COVID-19 outbreak
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 8:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has formally declared a ceasefire with communist rebels to ensure the unhampered deployment of health workers and delivery of medical assistance to areas affected by the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the unilateral ceasefire with the communists would take effect from March 19 to April 15.

"The president has directed the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police, to cease and desist from carrying out offensive military and police operations during the ceasefire period," Panelo said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

"Through this ceasefire, the Philippine government aspires that the swift provision of public health assistance goes unimpeded with the movement of health workers and medical supplies to communities, as well as of people in need of immediate medical attention remains unhampered," he added.

Panelo said the defense and interior departments would issue orders to implement the suspension of offensive military and police operations.

Duterte expressed his intention to declare a ceasefire with the rebels last March 17, the day he announced the implementation of an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

"The problem is not everyone loves this government. Did you, the NPA (New People's Army) members love the government? If not, at least cooperate," Duterte said.

"Distancing and do not touch my soldiers. Let's observe a ceasefire for now. I am asking you for a ceasefire," he added.

