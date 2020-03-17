LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A group of vegetables and fruit vendor sleeps along the sidewalk at Taft Avenue in Manila on Tuesday midnight as they wait for a bus despite the suspension of all public transport in line with the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update, 6:58 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday evening declared a nationwide state of calamity in the Philippines as a result of the worsening spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Invoking Republic Act 10121, the newly issued Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances may warrant." 

The proclamation enjoins all government agencies to render full assistance in combating the spread of the new pathogen. 

The declaration also directs law enforcement agencies including the Armed Forces of the Philippines "to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order."

Section 16 of RA 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 reads: 

Section 16. Declaration of State of Calamity. - The National Council shall recommend to the President of the Philippines the declaration of a cluster of barangays, municipalities, cities, provinces, and regions under a state of calamity, and the lifting thereof, based on the criteria set by the National Council. The President's declaration may warrant international humanitarian assistance as deemed necessary.

The declaration and lifting of the state of calamity may also be issued by the local sanggunian, upon the recommendation of the LDRRMC, based on the results of the damage assessment and needs analysis.

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, confirmed to Philstar.com that meetings on recommending the state of calamity began on Monday.

"This was formally recommended today," he said.

The proclamation admitted that "the number of confirmed cases continues to rise despite government intervention."  

The Department of Health confirmed earlier on Tuesday that there is already a community transmission of the virus. This is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease despite not having been to a high-risk area and not having been in contact with any other confirmed cases.

There are 187 recorded cases of the virus in the Philippines with four recoveries as of press time.

Last Thursday, the chief executive also hoisted Code Red Sub Level 2 which placed Metro Manila under community quarantine, restricting travel and movement.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS STATE OF CALAMITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
22 hours ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(13th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Luzon airports to be closed on Friday, March 20
10 hours ago
All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Agencies to implement price controls as Philippines enters state of calamity over COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 13 minutes ago
The circular was signed a day after Duterte declared a state of calamity throughout the country for six months due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHED tells universities to 'be lenient, help students' as classes shift online
1 hour ago
Prospero De Vera III, CHED chairperson, said he has received complaints from students unable to comply with requirements using...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo calls for assistance, alternatives for vulnerable sectors amid quarantine
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Protect the vulnerable. I'm one with President Duterte's call to observe social distancing, but we cannot leave the poor...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOLE: Workers can use leave credits throughout quarantine
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Bello said similar companies could "very well take care of their workers and employees for the duration of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIST: Fundraisers, donation drives for frontliners fighting the outbreak
2 hours ago
Here is a running list of fundraisers and donation drives to support the frontliners and those in need.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with