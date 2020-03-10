LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This March 8, 2020 photo shpws the Manila Center for Infectious Disease Control located on the 10th floor of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila. The facility will serve as another holding area for patients suspected of carrying new coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
House approves budget for COVID-19 response below amount prescribed by DOH
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on appropriations on Tuesday approved a P1.6-billion budget to bolster the country's response to the worsening novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. 

This comes after lawmakers of the lower chamber approved the unanimous passage of the yet to be numbered bill allocating the funds from the National Treasury to the Department of Health. 

At the bill's hearing, though, Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an said that the department needed a total of P3.1 billion to address the threat of COVID-19, almost double the actual amount approved for them. 

Of this amount, he said, P2.35 billion would go into the procurement of protective equipment, P933 million would be allocated for the Bureau of Quarantine and P139 million would go to tests conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

A string of new cases have been confirmed in the country as the Department of Health (DOH) acknowledged local transmission of the new virus after the first three patients were only listed as imported cases. 

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases doubled from 10 to 20, eventually hitting 24 after President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed the new count in a speech that night. 

READ: Duterte signs proclamation declaring state of public emergency

That same day, the president signed a proclamation declaring a state of public health emergency in the country to facilitate the mobilization of resources, the intensifying of quarantine measures and ease of processes.

According to Tong-an, the budget could be outsourced from other agencies. He mentioned that the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office had expressed their intent to afford the department around P420 million while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation would be able to fund P2 billion. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.

Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

March 10, 2020 - 10:45am

Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:50am

US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if Donald Trump had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly," Pence tells reporters.

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus," Pence says in response to an earlier question. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:49am

US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."

The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP

March 9, 2020 - 10:18pm

It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
3 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Duterte suspends Metro Manila classes until March 14
By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening announced suspension of classes in all levels in National Capital Region starting...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu Pacific execs take paycut to save workers
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Cebu Pacific senior managers have decided to take the hit for the company instead of laying off workers as travel restrictions...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
DILG: Children to be sent home if seen in crowded places
54 minutes ago
In a release Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said President Rodrigo Duterte “directed all...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
FDA allows use of test kits developed by UP scientists as virus spreads locally
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The FDA issued on Tuesday a Certificate of Exemption for the detection kit developed by the University of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
3 of 24 COVID-19 patients are from Quezon City
2 hours ago
The Philippines has so far reported 24 cases of COVID-19, with most of the cases detected only in the last four days.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Philippines COVID-19 cases rise
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country doubled within hours from 10 to 20, but the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
No touch: PSG bars close contact with Duterte
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group will implement a “no touch” rule on people attending President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with