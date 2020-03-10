House approves budget for COVID-19 response below amount prescribed by DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on appropriations on Tuesday approved a P1.6-billion budget to bolster the country's response to the worsening novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.
This comes after lawmakers of the lower chamber approved the unanimous passage of the yet to
At the bill's hearing, though, Health Undersecretary
Of this amount, he said, P2.35 billion would go into the procurement of protective equipment,
On Monday, the number of confirmed cases doubled from 10 to 20, eventually hitting 24 after President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed the new count in a speech that night.
READ: Duterte signs proclamation declaring
That same day, the president signed a proclamation declaring a state of public health emergency in the country to facilitate the mobilization of resources, the intensifying of quarantine measures and ease of processes.
According to Tong-
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.
"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres
US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if
"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician
"
US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."
The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP
It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.
He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.
