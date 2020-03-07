NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images/AFP
Philippines to expand COVID-19 diagnostic capacity
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Saturday announced preparations to equip five local laboratories with the capacity to diagnose the Coronavirus Disease 2019 after three new cases were announced over the past week.

RELATED: Philippines confirms two new cases of COVID-2019

The Department of Health confirmed that one of the newly-confirmed cases, who had no recent travel history, was a result of local transmission of the novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has recorded at least six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

RELATED: Local transmission of COVID-19 confirmed, DOH announces 6th case

Health Secretary Franciso Duque III said the expansion of testing centers for COVID-19 is the department’s “topmost priority.”

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, with the assistance of the World Health Organization, is in the process of enabling five subnational laboratories to conduct Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing — a laboratory-based procedure found to be most reliable for diagnosing COVID-19.

The targeted beneficiaries are the Lung Center of the Philippines and San Lazaro Hospital in Metro Manila, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu, and the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

The Manila-based University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health will also be capacitated for COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Enhanced testing capacity is a prerequisite to prevention and containment, hence DOH is placing expansion of testing centers as its topmost priority,” Duque said in a Saturday release.

“DOH is determined to expand our testing capacity for COVID-19 to immediately ascertain that cases are identified and dealt with. We are studying these proposals to ensure that they are accurate and safe for the public’s use,” Duque said in a Saturday release.

The Health department on Saturday raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1, recommending the declaration of State of Public Health Emergency to the Office of the President.

“With this code red, the DOH has recommended the Office of the President for the declaration of the state of public health emergency which will facilitate...mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies and intensifying reporting and quarantine measures,” the Health secretary said.

