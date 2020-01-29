SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Jan. 29, 2020 said that the Philippines will be able to locally diagnose the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV, in 48 hours.
Philstar.com/File
Philippines now capable of testing samples for novel coronavirus — DOH
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said that the Philippines would be able to locally diagnose the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV, in about 48 hours.

The Japanese counterpart of the local Research Institute for Tropical Medicine provided the RNA primer that would enable the Philippines to conduct confirmatory testing of the 2019 nCoV on its own.

The country still has no confirmed cases of the 2019 nCoV and the Department of Health is relying on an Australian laboratory to confirm the test samples of patients under investigation.

“The Japanese counterpart of the RITM today has just brought with them the team a primer — RNA primer — which is needed to help us identify whether the novel coronavirus suspected cases (are positive) once their throat swabs, their nasopharyngeal swabs are submitted to RITM for testing,” Duque told solons during the "Question Hour" held at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“With the RNA primer, yes, in about 48 hours, we shall be able to set up our own capability to detect novel coronavirus and no longer need to send for confirmatory testing to Melbourne, Australia.”

This would effectively cut the processing time in half since Australian experts would no longer need to be consulted for virus detection, according to the Health secretary.

As of Wednesday noon, the Health department is waiting for the screening results of 16 patients from the local RITM, as well as six confirmatory results from an Australia-based Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory.

Four patients have been discharged under monitoring.

One death due to pneumonia has been recorded for a PUI admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, but it is undetermined if 2019 nCoV factored in the case.

“For the first round of testing, we are adequately supplied. We will have to find out the volume of the supplies that have been brought by the Japanese contingent to help us precisely to do the testing ourselves and confirm it ourselves,” Duque said.

2019 NCOV 2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Left with nothing': Aeta community in Batangas among affected during Taal eruption
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
An Aeta community of around 69 families in San Luis, Batangas were among the residents who were forced to relocate when the...
Headlines
fbfb
'No home to return to': Agoncillo residents worry about future after Taal eruption
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
But many residents of Agoncillo opted to stay inside evacuation centers as they have no other place where they could seek...
Headlines
fbfb
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were disc...
Headlines
fbfb
‘No order to ban Chinese from Philippines’
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Malacañang sees no need to bar Chinese even those from Wuhan from entering the Philippines even as the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Chinese ships arrive in Manila
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Two cruise ships one from Hong Kong and another from China docked in Manila this week, with over 1,400 Chinese passengers...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
CBCP issues Oratio Imperata, guidelines for novel coronavirus
By Rosette Adel | 24 minutes ago
The CBCP issued an Oratio Imperata for protection and guidance amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Labor case of ex-GMA 'talents' reaches SC as network assails Court of Appeals ruling
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
GMA said that the regularization of talents will render the two parties at “mutual disadvantage in the long run”...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Future uncertain for volcano island residents after Taal destroyed their homes, way of life
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Destroyed houses and schools were covered in massive deposits of ash. Many animals were buried in desolate sand dunes.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Magdalo party-list files resolution opposing VFA termination
2 hours ago
“The impulsive decision to abrogate the VFA based merely on personal motivations will compromise the longstanding and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
39% of Filipinos said their lives improved in 2019 — SWS
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
39% of Filipinos said that their lives improved towards the end of 2019, a recently conducted survey found.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with