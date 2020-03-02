Ex-chief justice says quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise should be junked

MANILA, Philippines — A former chief justice said that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s
Former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban pointed out that Calida raised factual issues in his petition against the media giant and that the supposed violations of the network
Asked if
EXPLAINER: Calida cites 'transcendental importance' in case vs ABS-CBN: What is it?
The former chief justice added: “[
He noted that this
In May 2018, the SC voted 8-6 and declared Sereno’s appointment as “void from the beginning”
“
Calida, meanwhile, accused ABS-CBN of violating franchise laws such as foreign ownership, illegal operations of pay-per-view
Quo
warranto not the legal remedy for supposed violations
Panganiban also said that there are other venues that are better suited to look into the allegations against ABS-CBN.
The former chief justice said that the Congress may look into the supposed violations of the network. “Congress will say we will revoke your franchise because you have violated the terms of the franchise,” he explained.
He also said that administrative agencies such as the National Telecommunications Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission or the Philippine Competition Commission may look into Calida’s ABS-CBN’s case.
Panganiban said that the SEC may look into whether that ABS-CBN’s use of Philippine Depositary Receipts violates the Constitution or the NTC can say that the operation of KBO is illegal.
The SC will tackle Calida’s
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
The House of Representatives missed its chance to lead the initiative to renew the ABS-CBN franchise, a think tank says.
"Today it can be said: The entire Duterte establishment except Congress has already endorsed the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. Its major pillars are now openly supporting the renewal for the sake of the network’s employees —Senator Bong Go and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte," Terry Ridon of Infrawatch PH says.
"President Rodrigo Duterte has also declared that the onus is on no one else but Congress. There is thus absolutely no more reason for Congress to delay deliberations. It is now time to decide whether to approve or reject the franchise. It has dropped the ball far too long, and it is now time to pick it up," Ridon a former House member and member of the panel on legislative franchises, says.
Media giant ABS-CBN says they are grateful to President Rodrigo Duterte for accepting their apology.
"We will coordinate with the President's office as it relates to his guidance on donating the refund to a charitable institution," the Kapamilya network says.
"ABS-CBN remains to becoming a better organization and to provide a more meaningful service to Filipinos," it adds.
The Department of Justice tells the National Telecommunications Commission that "there is sufficient equitable basis to allow broadcast entities to continue operating while the bills for the renewal of their respective franchise remain pending with Congress."
The NTC earlier sought guidance from the Justice department on the congressional franchise of ABS-CBN.
News5 reports that DOJ's legal guidance, signed by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, adds that a "more stable legal environment could be created if Congress, by a concurrent resolution, would authorize the NTC to issue a provisional authority to these broadcasting companies."
ABS-CBN says they are "grateful and humbled" by President Rodrigo Duterte's acceptance of their apology over his unaired election ads in the 2016 elections.
The media network adds it will coordinate with President Rodrigo Duterte's office for the refund of the P2.6 million that ABS-CBN tried to refund him for unaired ads.
READ: ABS-CBN's statement on President Rodrigo Duterte's acceptance of apology
