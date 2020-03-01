NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Labor group raises fear of 'employment crisis' as more jobs cut
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — A labor group is concerned that recent job losses, partcularly by multinational firms reducing staff in the Philippines,  is a sign of a looming employment crisis and called on the Labor department to take steps against more layoffs.

Defend Jobs Philippines on Sunday said it is alarmed over a string of layoffs at Honda Cars Philippines, Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., and Nokia Technology Center. 

The labor group said around 2,000 Filipino workers would be left jobless due to the exits.

"The long list of companies who are letting go of their employees and workers must end now. The government must take up intensified efforts that will defend the jobs and livelihoods of its people," said Ifurung.

The labor group did not specify what measures the government should take, but the Palace last month assured workers who will be displaced by the end of manufacturing operations at Honda's Santa Rosa plant that they will get assistance in finding new jobs.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said infrastructure projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program could provide them jobs.

The Honda plant closure would cost 287 workers their jobs, a source from the office of Sen. Joel Villanueva, who chairs the Senate committee on labor and employment, told Philstar.com.

Nokia also shut down its facility in Diliman, laying off around 700 of its tech workers and IT professionals, while Wells Fargo opted to downsize its operations, cutting 700 jobs as well. 

On Friday, some 200 workers were also separated from Philippine Airlines as well.

"Amid threats attacking job security of Filipino workers, what we need right now is a strong assurance that the government is more than willing to safeguard our rights to decent and secured employment," Ifurung said. 

Jobs through 'Build, Build, Build'?

A labor leader and former senatorial aspirant said the number of jobs supposedly created though "Build, Build, Build" program are  "bloated figures," saying many of the projects have yet to begin construction.

"The claim to have provided 4 million jobs through [the president's] flagship program is nothing but hot air," Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) chairperson Leody De Guzman told Philstar.com in an online exchange.

"The administration's employment program is a farce. Many [projects ]remain unfinanced and are still in the drawing boards," he added. 

"The jobs they are referring to are infrastructure-based therefore only temporary. As projects see their completion, we will have again four million unemployed countrymen."

Think tank Ibon Foundation in an earlier report said that based on government data, economic growth under the Duterte administration was the slowest in eight years.

Last year, the Philippines was included in the 2019 Global Rights Index of the International Trade Union Confederation's list of the world's worst countries for workers. 

“The Duterte government and the Labor Department must not limit themselves in just mere monitoring and mediating on the settlement and separation pay tasks for affected workers, but must craft policies and resolutions that will immediately stop the rising cases of joblessness nationwide,” said Ifurung.

