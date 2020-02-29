Over 20 vaccines being developed for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization confirmed that vaccines for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 are already in the works as the virus continues to spread worldwide.

"[W]ork is also progressing on vaccines and therapeutics. More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials," WHO Director-General doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Friday media briefing.

“We expect the first results in a few weeks.”

The health official also said that despite the lack of vaccines and therapeutics, there are already precautionary measures that people can take to protect themselves from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Your risk depends on where you live, your age and general health. WHO can provide general guidance. You should also follow your national guidance and consult local health professionals,” he said.

“Our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It’s fear, rumors and stigma. And our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity.”

Actions suggested by the director-general include: