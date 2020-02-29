NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases.
KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Over 20 vaccines being developed for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization confirmed that vaccines for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 are already in the works as the virus continues to spread worldwide.

RELATED: COVID-19 spotted in over 50 countries

"[W]ork is also progressing on vaccines and therapeutics. More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials," WHO Director-General doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Friday media briefing.

“We expect the first results in a few weeks.”

The health official also said that despite the lack of vaccines and therapeutics, there are already precautionary measures that people can take to protect themselves from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Your risk depends on where you live, your age and general health. WHO can provide general guidance. You should also follow your national guidance and consult local health professionals,” he said.

“Our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It’s fear, rumors and stigma. And our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity.”

Actions suggested by the director-general include:

  • Cleaning your hands regularly with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water
  • Cleaning surfaces regularly with disinfectant
  • Educating yourself about COVID-19
  • Avoiding travel if you have a fever or a cough
  • Covering your cough or sneeze with your sleeve or tissue
  • Avoiding crowded areas if you are over 60 years old or have an underlying health condition
  • Self-quarantine
  • Seeking medical care if you develop shortness of breath
  • Reaching out to your community

