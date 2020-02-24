Duterte's ad not the only one ABS-CBN failed to air, senators say

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, then Davao City mayor, is not the only political candidate whose ads were not aired by ABS-CBN, some senators said on Monday.
Duterte has been hostile to the broadcast giant for failing to air around P7 million worth of ads out of P65 million in local advertising airtime that he bought for his presidential campaign in 2016.
During the Senate inquiry into the renewal of the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN, the company's president and CEO Carlo Katigbak apologized to Duterte and said it was not the network's intention to offend him.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, the president's longtime aide and de facto spokesman, confirmed during the hearing that the unaired ads and the network's airing of ads paid for by then-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV attacking Duterte, are the source of the president's anger at the station.
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri admitted that he experienced the same thing when he ran for senator in 2013 under then opposition party United Nationalist Alliance.
"In 2013, I ran in the opposition UNA and we really felt that we had a difficult time coming into the network in putting our ads,"
Zubiri added that the same experience happened to Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian and Francis Tolentino and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.
Gatchalian is from the Nationalist People's Coalition, Tolentino is a member of the administration PDP-Laban party and Recto was with the Liberal Party before switching to the Nacionalista Party in 2018.
'Pay before broadcast'
ABS-CBN has a "pay before broadcast" policy but refunds the payment to political candidates when their ads
"I think it's not right to be personal about it and I believe Carlo (Katigbak) and Mark Lopez... have already committed to make changes. Maybe we should have steps, for example, if the candidate pays for the slot you should have a commitment that
Katigbak earlier explained that ABS-CBN airs ads on a "first come, first served" basis and that it has limited airtime—19 minutes an hour for national ads and two minutes per hour for local—and cannot accomodate all political ads.
Sen. Francis Pangilinan, meanwhile, said opposition coalition Otso
"For the record, nangyari sa
(That also happened to us and it also pains us but we will not escalate the issue to
Pangilinan pointed out that the last 10 days of the campaign period were critical for the Liberal Party-led coalition and may have changed the results of 2019 midterm elections but they cannot do anything about it anymore.
In defense of the company's policy, Katigbak said they implement the "payment before broadcast" scheme to comply with the Commission on Elections' order to submit all relevant documents within five days from signing the agreement with the political candidate.
Katigbak assured senators that ABS-CBN will
"In 2016, one
"As we said earlier, we continue to
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
STATEMENT ON THE SENATE HEARING ON ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ISSUES
We are very grateful for the opportunity given to us by the Senate to air our side and clarify issues about our franchise.
As we have heard today, ABS-CBN has not been cited for any violations with regard to tax payments, election laws, or compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Like many other companies that have been operating or providing services for a long time, we have pending issues associated with labor as well as other matters related to the regular course of doing business. We believe in due process and will comply, as we always have, with any decisions made by the proper authorities.
We continue to trust in the legal processes and the fairness in the hearings for our franchise renewal.
Thank you to everyone who showed support for us today. We hope for your continued support and prayers as we pursue the chance to continue providing meaningful and important service to the Filipino people. This is what we, and all employees of ABS-CBN, believe in.
PAHAYAG UKOL SA SENATE HEARING PATUNGKOL SA MGA ISYU NG PRANGKISA NG ABS-CBN
Maraming maraming salamat po sa pagkakataong ito.
Unang-una po, nagpapasalamat kami sa buong Senado para sa pagkakataong mapakinggan ang aming panig. Sana po ay nabigyang linaw ang ilan sa mga katanungan na matagal na pong tinatanong ng marami sa ating bayan.
Gaya ng inyong narinig, wala pong mga kasong nakasampa laban sa ABS-CBN kaugnay sa pagbabayad ng buwis at pagsunod sa election laws, National Telecommunications Commission, at Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tulad ng maraming mga kumpanya na matagal nang nagseserbisyo, mayroon kaming mga nakabinbing kaso kaugnay sa labor at iba pang isyu sa pagpapatakbo ng aming negosyo. Naniniwala kami sa due process, at tulad ng dati, susunod kami sa anumang desisyon ng mga kinauukulan.
Nawa’y magtuloy-tuloy ang pagpapahalaga sa mga prosesong naayon sa ating mga batas. Nawa’y tuloy-tuloy na umiral ang makatarungang pagdinig ng aming franchise renewal.
Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa amin ngayong araw. Sana po, tuloy-tuloy ang inyong suporta at panalangin hindi lamang po para sa ating mga Kapamilya, pati na rin po para sa ating mga mambabatas at mga lider ng bansa.
Marami pong salamat.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.
In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason
"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.
(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.
JUST IN: Senate Committee on Public Services has set the hearing on ABS-CBN franchise on Monday, February 24. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph— marie ann los banos (@maeannelosbanos) February 19, 2020
Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.
Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.
The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.
The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."
The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.
