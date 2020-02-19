UST shows support for ABS-CBN amid franchise woes

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas threw its support behind ABS-CBN Corp. as the country’s biggest media network faces threats on its broadcasting operations.

“We offer our prayers for the network to be able to renew its franchise and we are one with them in their commitment to continue their service to the Filipino people and the global community,” UST said in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

The university noted that the media giant, whose entertainment and news shows reach tens of millions of Filipinos, has won “numerous” awards for its programs at the USTv Students’ Choice Awards.

The Office of the Solicitor General moved to strip ABS-CBN of its operating franchise, after alleging before the Supreme Court that the company violated provisions of its 25-year legislative franchise.

ABS-CBN’s franchise is set to expire in March 2020, with at least 11 bills stuck at the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchise.

Government lawyers on Tuesday asked the high court to prohibit parties and “persons acting on their behalf” from issuing statements on the network’s franchise woes.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly said he would stop the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN, which drew his ire for allegedly failing to air his presidential campaign advertisements and not returning the payments.