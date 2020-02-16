NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte said an audit should be conducted to determine whether the reclamation area could absorb waste from the residences and offices that would occupy it.
Edd Gumban
Duterte may allow Manila Bay reclamation 'if connected to government projects'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2020 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ultimately rejected the private sector's Manila Bay reclamation projects on Saturday night, citing their potential environmental effects. 

However, Duterte said he would only allow government projects to undertake reclamation in Manila Bay. 

The president had previously said in January that he was not ready to allow any proposed reclamation projects over concerns that the environment might be affected. 

This pronouncement came during the President's speech as the Sangley Airport Development Project in Cavite City was inaugurated.

“There is one important thing that I’d like to make it clear now, not during my time. I will only allow maybe plans of whatever reclamation if it’s in connection with the government projects,” Duterte said.

"I will not allow massive reclamation for the private sector. Not now. Because if you approve one, you approve all. Ganoon yun eh."

(That’s how it is.)

According to a February 18 Rappler report citing data from the Philippine Reclamation Authority, there are 19 Manila Bay reclamation projects in various stages of implementation, with 12 still in the application stage.

Of the 19, at least 17 involve either a local government unit or a government agency. 

'It will choke Manila'

The chief executive also told interested parties to wait until the next presidency if they want to carry out similar projects in the bay. 

"It will choke Manila. The entire Manila City would be environmentally at peril. So pag-aralan niyo mabuti yan in the next administration whoever gets to be the President of this country," Duterte said.

"Manila is an old city and it will decay if you add so many things in front of Manila Bay. So ayaw ko."

(Study it very well. I don't want to.)

As of December 2019, four reclamation projects in Manila Bay have been approved, according to Philippine Reclamation Authority general manager Joselito Gonzales.

'Dubious projects'

Militant groups have long been resisting a number of the reclamation projects, saying these were counterproductive to genuine rehabilitation of Manila Bay. 

Fisherfolk federation Pamalakaya in November filed official complaints with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources against three such projects in Manila Bay, calling for investigation of the effects these projects would have on the marine environment and on  fisherfolk communities along with the publication of the Environment Impact Statements (EIS) of the projects. 

An EIS is a document that project proponents prepare and submit to the Environmental Management Bureau, the agency that issues ECCs.

The federation also called the project dubious “as no information is disclosed to the public and no public consultation nor announcement was conducted.”

“Moreover, in case it is a government project, no signage of project details are installed, and if it is a private activity, there was also no signage for a building permit,” they said. 

"Pangunahing epekto nito ay ang pagwasak ng ecosystem o ang normal na daloy ng pangingisdaan ng ating bansa at kapag ang isang lugar ay nireclaim o tinambakan, hindi na maibabalik sa dating anyo o sa dating pangigisdaan ang mga tinambakan na mga pangingisdaan sa ating bansa," Pamalakaya Chair Fernando Hicap said during a rally.

In a press statement in January, Anakpawis Party-list leader Ariel Casilao urged lawmakers to pass House Bill 257 Declaring Manila Bay as “Reclamation-Free” Zone, saying, “DENR’s claim is so narrow that it could only cite positive indicators on the bay within the city of Manila when legally it involves a coastline of 190 kilometers and near 200,000 hectares, from Bataan province in the north to Cavite in the South and they did so cited (sic) on their very own Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program."

MANILA BAY RECLAMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VFA termination poses ‘shattering impact’ on SEA security – expert
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement will have a “negative if not shattering impact” on regional security,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte inaugurates Sangley airport project in Cavite
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte inaugurated yesterday the Sangley Airport development project in Cavite, seen to lessen flight delays and...
Headlines
fbfb
Fitch unit: Philippines-US relations unlikely to collapse; sweeter ties seen post-Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
President Rodrigo Duterte let the cold air in when he decided to scrap the Philippines’ two-decade-old military agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Trillanes arraignment set
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
A few days after releasing the warrants of arrest against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and 10 others, a metropolitan...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano says no to divorce
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has expressed opposition to the proposed divorce law but favors the passage of the measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Philippines gets 17th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
A one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija was found to have contracted polio, bringing to 17 the total number of polio...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Number of PUIs hits 487
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The number of persons under investigation for coronavirus 2019 in the country has reached 487 as of yesterday, a report of...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
House leader backs local tourism amid COVID-19 threat
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
A House leader has supported the move of the Department of Tourism to boost local tourism to mitigate the effects of the travel...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Gas prices to go up this week
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Gasoline prices are expected to slightly go up next week as global prices register gains.
Headlines
fbfb
21 hours ago
One-year-old boy confirmed as 17th polio case in Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The outbreak of the disease, which can cause paralysis and prove fatal in rare cases, was declared in the Philippines in September...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with