Valentine’s rooted in Christian love – bishop

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Catholic Church has urged the public not to celebrate Valentine’s Day promoting divorce, same-sex marriage, death penalty, abortion and contraception.

Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo yesterday said that divorce, same-sex marriage, death penalty, abortion and contraception contradict the true meaning of love espoused by Jesus Christ.

Pabillo said true love is “Christian love” as it is deeply rooted in God and is more than just an emotion or sentimentality.

“Can one celebrate love on Valentine’s Day and promote divorce, same-sex unions, death penalty, abortion and contraception? All of these weaken families and destroy life. To love is to promote and defend life and family,” he said.

Pabillo, recently appointed apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, said people should not only see February as the month of love, but also a month of life.

He said true love gives life, nurtures and unites family that is formed by a man and a woman.

“This love is open to life. So they are ready to receive the gift of children. The children that come about because of love grow in an atmosphere of love in the family. To destroy and weaken the family is to attack life and love,” he said.?Pabillo said the true essence of Valentine’s Day is slowly vanishing as it has been commercialized through red hearts that hang everywhere, especially in malls and hotels.

Flower vs rice

Meanwhile, instead of buying flowers, men were advised to give their girlfriends and wives a sack of rice on Valentine’s Day.

This was the practical advice given by Sen. Imee Marcos to lovers who celebrate Valentine’s Day today.

Marcos learned that a bouquet of flowers costs P2,500 to P4,000, particularly in Dangwa, Manila.

She said the price of a bouquet of Indian roses, which usually costs P400, has increased to P600 or P800.

Marcos said a rose from Baguio City costs P100 to P150 from P50, and the Malaysian mums is P150 to P200 from the previous price of P100 to P120. – With Cecille Suerte Felipe