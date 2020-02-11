Bureau of Immigration: Travel ban also covers Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines — Visitors from Taiwan and Filipinos heading there are covered by an expanded travel ban amid the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Immigration said late Monday night.

Under the ban—initially just for Hubei province before being expanded on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's recommendation—foreigners from China and its special administrative regions will be barred from entering the Philippines.

In a statement released late Monday night, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau has confirmed with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that tourists from Taiwan are banned from entering the country.

Filipinos will also be not allowed to board flights heading to Taiwan.

"We have confirmed with the Department of Justice, which is our mother department, that Taiwan is indeed included in the expanded travel ban," said Morente.

President Rodrigo Duterte first issued a travel ban against foreign nationals from China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, on February 2.

The order bars passenger of any nationality who has been to China, Hong Kong, and Macau within 14 days before coming to the Philippines from entering the country.

Only Filipino citizens and aliens with permanent resident visas from said countries may be allowed to enter the Philippines. They shall be turned over to the Bureau of Quarantine for their assessment, together with a copy of their arrival cards.

The Health department on Monday announced that Taiwan is included in the travel ban. It cited that the World Health Organization includes Taiwan under China.

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 42,638 nationwide with nearly 2,500 new cases reported, according to an AFP report citing China's National Health Commission on Tuesday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 108 new deaths from the virus — with 103 in hardest-hit Hubei province — bringing the national toll to 1,016 fatalities.

According to the latest data from the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare, there are 16 confirmed 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease case there while the World Health Organization in a Tuesday release said there have been 18 confirmed cases.

Undersecretary Eric Domingo said that Taiwan is already asking for reconsideration of the travel ban.

The Philippines has formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and handles relations through the Manila Economic and Cultural Office. Taiwan has a counterpart Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

According to Taiwan's Tourism Board, 454,575 Filipinos visited Taiwan in 2019. Another 73,107 have visited so far in 2019.

Same procedure for arrivals from Taiwan

Morente announced that the travel ban will be implemented immediately, and will follow the same procedure.

While travelling to Taiwan, China and its SARs are temporarily suspended, BI said that the following may be allowed to depart the Philippines:

Members of government delegations conducting official duties

Member of the World Health Organization

Members of other agencies involved in fighting and containing the spread the virus

Morente earlier asked for public understanding of and support over the travel ban, as he stressed that the measure is temporary. — Kristine Joy Patag