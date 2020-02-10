NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
This handout photo from Department of Foreign Affairs shows Filipino workers repatriated from central Chinese city of Wuhan inside a plane.
Department of Foreign Affairs, Handout
Filipinos repatriated from virus epicenter show no symptoms of nCoV
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — All Filipinos repatriated from the ground zero of the deadly novel coronavirus were “healthy,” the Department of Health said Monday, following safety concerns on the facility used as quarantine zone.

DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo said none of the 32 Filipinos flown home from China’s Hubei province exhibited symptoms of 2019-nCoV since their arrival in the Philippines Sunday morning.

“‘Yung lahat ng pumunta sa airport wala silang tinurn away na kahit isang Filipino dahil lahat ng dumating ay malusog, walang lagnat, Domingo said in an interview on radio dzMM Monday. 

(No Filipino was turned away in [Wuhan] airport because all repatriates were healthy, they have no fever.)

He added: “During the flight na tatlong oras, chini-check sila walang na-develop na kahit anong symptoms hanggang makababa sila dito sa Clark.”

(They were checked during the three-hour flight. No one developed any symptoms until they arrived at Clark International Airport.)

The repatriates were transferred to the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“In the past 24 hours, wala pa pong nire-report sa atin na nagkaroon ng sakit,” Domingo said.

The Health official said medical personnel will be deployed to allay the fears of communities surrounding New Clark City.

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan earlier lamented that the DOH did not involve the local government in its decision to use New Clark City as a quarantine zone for evacuees.

DOH and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over NCC, stressed that necessary measures were put in place to ensure the adjacent communities of NCC are kept safe.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 900 in mainland China, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

The Philippines confirmed three cases, including one death—the first fatality outside mainland China. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

February 10, 2020 - 10:44am

The Department of Health advises the public "to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees" in light of the risk of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

"To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV [Acute Respiratory Disease], the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to practice self-protection measures," the DOH says in a statement signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

February 10, 2020 - 8:27am

February 10, 2020 - 8:27am

February 10, 2020 - 8:08am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 40,171 nationwide with more than 3,000 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Monday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 97 new deaths from the virus -- with 91 in hardest-hit Hubei province -- bringing the national toll to 908. — AFP

February 9, 2020 - 1:29pm

Capas, Tarlac Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan assures his constituents that he will "not relent in looking after every Capaseños welfare" as Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan are brought to a quarantine site in New Clark City.

New Clark City is in Capas but is under the jurisdiction of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Residents had opposed keeping the repatriates in New Clark City, citing concerns that Capas would be exposed to the risk of infection from the novel coronavirus.

Local officials said they had not been consulted on the decision to have the repatriates stay in Capas.

Catacutan says the town should "heed the call of the bigger picture" and just cooperate with government.

