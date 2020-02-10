Filipinos repatriated from virus epicenter show no symptoms of nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — All Filipinos repatriated from the ground zero of the deadly novel coronavirus were “healthy,” the Department of Health said Monday, following safety concerns on the facility used as quarantine zone.
Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan earlier lamented that the DOH did not involve the local government in its decision to use New Clark City as a quarantine zone for evacuees.
DOH and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over NCC, stressed that necessary measures
The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 900 in mainland China, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.
The Philippines confirmed three cases, including one death—the first fatality outside mainland China. — Gaea
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health advises the public "to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees" in light of the risk of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
"To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV [Acute Respiratory Disease], the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to practice self-protection measures," the DOH says in a statement signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 40,171 nationwide with more than 3,000 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Monday.
In its daily update, the commission said there had been 97 new deaths from the virus -- with 91 in hardest-hit Hubei province -- bringing the national toll to 908. -- AFP
Capas, Tarlac Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan assures his constituents that he will "not relent in looking after every Capaseños welfare" as Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan are brought to a quarantine site in New Clark City.
New Clark City is in Capas but is under the jurisdiction of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.
Umapela si Capas, Tarlac Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan sa kanyang mga kababayan na makiisa sa mga hakbang ng gobyerno para labanan ang pagkalat ng 2019-nCoV sa bansa. pic.twitter.com/QWF3fPnfFZ— News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) February 9, 2020
Residents had opposed keeping the repatriates in New Clark City, citing concerns that Capas would be exposed to the risk of infection from the novel coronavirus.
Local officials said they had not been consulted on the decision to have the repatriates stay in Capas.
Catacutan says the town should "heed the call of the bigger picture" and just cooperate with government.
