Filipinos repatriated from virus epicenter show no symptoms of nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — All Filipinos repatriated from the ground zero of the deadly novel coronavirus were “healthy,” the Department of Health said Monday, following safety concerns on the facility used as quarantine zone.

DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo said none of the 32 Filipinos flown home from China’s Hubei province exhibited symptoms of 2019- nCoV since their arrival in the Philippines Sunday morning.

“‘Yung lahat ng pumunta sa airport wala silang tinurn away na kahit isang Filipino dahil lahat ng dumating ay malusog , walang lagnat , ” Domingo said in an interview on radio dzMM Monday.

( No Filipino was turned away in [Wuhan] airport because all repatriates were healthy, they have no fever.)

He added: “During the flight na tatlong oras, chini -check sila walang na-develop na kahit anong symptoms hanggang makab aba sila dito sa Clark.”

( They were checked during the three-hour flight. No one developed any symptoms until they arrived at Clark International Airport.)

The repatriates were transferred to the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“In the past 24 hours, wala pa pong nire -report sa atin na nagkaroon ng sakit ,” Domingo said.

The Health official said medical personnel will be deployed to allay the fears of communities surrounding New Clark City.

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan earlier lamented that the DOH did not involve the local government in its decision to use New Clark City as a quarantine zone for evacuees.

DOH and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over NCC, stressed that necessary measures were put in place to ensure the adjacent communities of NCC are kept safe.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 900 in mainland China, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.