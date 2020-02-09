NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The passengers and crew of the chartered flight will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, which is how long the 2019 nCoV's incubation period is, at the Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac. 
Release/Department of Foreign Affairs
Repatriation flight from Wuhan back in Philippines
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2020 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The repatration flight carrying 30 Filipinos from Wuhan, the city of origin of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), arrived in the Philippines on Sunday morning, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

According to the DFA, the flight arrived at Clark, Pampanga at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The flight carried 29 adults and an infant, less than the 56 Filipinos who had expressed intent to be repatriated.

And official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Saturday that Filipinos showing symptoms of 2019-nCoV would not be included in the repatriation operations. 

Both the passengers and crew of the flight will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, which is how long the 2019 nCoV's incubation period is, at the Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac. 

The crew consisting of DFA personnel Rowell Casaclang, Richard Delos Santos, Abdul Rahman Pacasum, Mark Anthony Geguera and Sanny Darren Bejarin was also accompanied by Department of Health members Dr. Neptali Labasan, Dr. Oliver Ray Macalinao, Rowell Divinagracia, Elmer Collong and Jose Juan to make up the government's ten-member repatriation team.

Other nations, including Japan and the United States, have also opted to evacuate their people amid the spread of the virus.  

President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered a temporary travel ban on the Hubei Province, which is where Wuhan is located, after expressing reluctance to implement a ban of any sort due to its potential effects on diplomatic ties with China. 

It was only after the first confirmed 2019 nCoV-linked death outside of China took place in the Philippines that the Chief Executive extended the travel suspension to include the entirety of mainland China along with its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau. 

As of this writing, there are currently 267 persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. 

2019 NCOV DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana refutes Panelo over notice of VFA termination
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
here was no order from President Duterte to submit the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement to Washington,...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Proposed divorce law won’t be easy way out of marriage’
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The proposed divorce law will not be an easy way out of marriage, according to a proponent in the House of Representativ...
Headlines
fbfb
357 cops probed for narco ties
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A one-star general is among 357 police officers being investigated for suspected links with the illegal drug trade.
Headlines
fbfb
36 Chinese passengers barred at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration officials yesterday barred 36 Chinese passengers from entering through the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbfb
Capas government still defiant over quarantine plan
By Ding Cervantes | 11 hours ago
Members of the Sangguniang Bayan or town council here debunked claims by health officials that the town is safe from possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
US inspectors note improvements in NAIA security — DOTr
11 minutes ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the security improvements at NAIA were a product of the coordination among the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Filipino among new nCoV cases in UAE
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday that a Filipino in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Filipinos from Wuhan set to arrive at Clark
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The repatriation of 45 Filipinos from Wuhan City, China – epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV)...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
OFWs with nCoV symptoms won't be repatriated
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Filipinos in China exhibiting symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease will not be repatriated to...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lawmakers contest projected nCoV impact on economy
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Lawmakers are contesting pronouncements from economic managers that the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease outbreak...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with