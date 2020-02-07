NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
People wearing face masks take a photo next to a 'no tourists' sign amid concern over the spread of the SARS-like virus, at the main entrance of a university in Seoul on February 4, 2020. South Korea has confirmed 16 cases of the SARS-like virus so far and placed nearly 130 people in quarantine for detailed checks amid growing public alarm.
AFP/Jung Yeon-je
Korea temporarily suspends visa-free entry to Jeju amid nCoV threat
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Visa-free travel to Jeju island in South Korea has been temporarily cancelled amid the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, the Bureau of Immigration said Friday.

In a release, Port Operations Divisions chief Grifton Medina said the Korean Embassy in Manila informed the bureau of the new travel ban policy on Monday that it was temporarily suspending the visa-free entry to the South Korean island.

The temporary suspension was announced a day after the Philippine government announced its first fatality due to the deadly virus. It was also the first death outside China, ground zero of the 2019-nCoV.

Medina said that immigration officers have already been instructed to not allow Filipinos bound for Jeju to depart “unless the passenger was issued a visa by the Korean embassy.”

Immigration said that the suspension of the visa-free privileges for travelers bound to Jeju does not only cover Filipino travelers.

Jeju Tourism Organization said in a Facebook post that the South Korean island province will now require travel visas from 61 other countries as well.

This temporary measure is aimed at stopping any new coronavirus infections in the province and mainland, by strengthening entry procedures,” the post read.

The latest figures post that there are 24 confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV in South Korea.

There are 31,161 people infected with the virus in China, with 636 deaths.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION JEJU ISLAND NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOUTH KOREA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 7, 2020 - 3:32pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 7, 2020 - 3:32pm

The first Filipina worker quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the Filipina domestic worker has been issued a bill of health and has been discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health.

"She is now resting in her employer's home which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA said Friday.

February 7, 2020 - 2:25pm

The number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines has risen to 215 as of February 7.

The Department of Health 184 are currently admitted and isolated, none refused admission and 17 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Another patient under investigation died yesterday due to pneumonia but the DOH noted that the patient had an "underlying lung disease".

February 7, 2020 - 1:37pm

China announces investigation after whistleblower doctor dies. 

February 7, 2020 - 12:57pm

The White House says US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House says in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it says, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 11:30am

Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 7 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Filipina quarantined in Hong Kong tests negative for nCoV
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 minutes ago
The domestic worker—although “healthy and asymptomatic”—underwent a 14-day quarantine period after...
Headlines
fbfb
33 minutes ago
Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi
By Ratziel San Juan | 33 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Measures put in place to ensure safety of communities near New Clark City
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The local government of Capas earlier appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to consider other facilities as quarantine zone...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
All 441 contacts of nCoV patient traced — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The Epidemiology Bureau and the PNP-CIDG have identified all of the 441 contacts of the first and second case of the 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
BCDA assures safety of Capas residents amid plan to use New Clark City as quarantine zone
2 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday assured the local government of Capas, Tarlac that “preventive...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with