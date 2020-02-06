NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo by the STAR shows the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Ex-MRT official Vitangcol, relative convicted for graft over maintenance deal
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Metro Rail Transit Line -3 general manager Al Vitangcol III is among those convicted for graft and procurement law violations for awarding the train line's maintenance contract to a company operated by his uncle-in-law, Arturo Soriano.

Vitangcol and Soriano, along with other incorporators of the Philippine Trans Rail Management and Services Corporation (PH Trams) — Wilson De Vera, Marlo Dela Cruz, Manolo Maralit, and Federico Remo — were all found guilty beyond reasonable doubt by the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Vitangcol, as MRT-3 general manager, Bids and Awards Committee member, and negotiating team head at the then-Department of Transportation and Communications, was found to have given "unwarranted benefits, advantage, and preference” to PH Trams and its joint venture partner Comm Builders and Technology Philippines Corporation (CB&T)

Around October 2012, Vitangcol recommended and entered into an MRT-3 maintenance contract with the PH Trams and CB&T Joint Venture, notwithstanding PH Trams' disqualification under the Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 9184) since Soriano is his uncle-in-law.

The said relationship was "intentionally concealed to ensure the award of the contract to the said joint venture, to the damage and prejudice of the government,” according to the decision penned by Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez.

The initial contract awarded to PH Trams and CB&T alone was worth US$1.15 million or roughly P58 million.

All of the accused were established to have conspired together despite knowing Vitangcol’s personal, financial stake in the contract.

Under the Government Procurement Reform Act, “all bidding documents shall be accompanied by a sworn affidavit of the bidder that he or she or any officer of their corporation is not related to the Head of the Procuring Entity by consanguinity or affinity up to the third civil degree. Failure to comply with the aforementioned provision shall be a ground for the automatic disqualification of the bid.”

The third degree of affinity includes uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, nephews-in-law, and nieces-in-law.

All of the accused were sentenced to a prison term between six years and one month up to eight years and are disqualified permanently from holding public office.

AL VITANGCOL AL VITANGCOL III CORRUPTION GRAFT MRT MRT-3 SANDIGANBAYAN SANDIGANBAYAN THIRD DIVISION
